Watch Al Pacino Hunt Down Nazis in Teaser for Jordan Peele’s ‘Hunters’

Al Pacino delivers a chilling line in the new teaser for Hunters, the Amazon series created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele: “This is not murder. This is mitzvah.” The teaser isn’t long, but it gives us a grisly picture of what to expect from the show.

Hunters — formerly known as The Hunt and due out sometime in 2020 — will follow a pack of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York as they search for a group of Nazi officers planning to form a Fourth Reich. Pacino, in his first-ever series regular role, will play the mentor to series lead Logan Lerman. The series also stars Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

Pacino most recently starred in two high-profile films this year that have entered the Oscars conversation: Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, which arrives November 24th on Netflix.