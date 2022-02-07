Amanda Seyfried Spirals Towards Collapse as Elizabeth Holmes in First ‘The Dropout’ Trailer

Amanda Seyfried is a frantically anxious Elizabeth Holmes in the first trailer for Hulu’s The Dropout. The limited series, premiering March 3, follows the true story of the Theranos founder as she fought to bring a medical advancement to life and spiraled into oblivion in the process.

The trailer introduces the one-time world’s youngest self-made female billionaire at simpler times — in a Stanford dorm room where she decides to drop out to pursue Theranos, a company built on the idea of innovating fast-tracked health diagnoses with only a single droplet of blood.

“The world works in certain ways until a new great idea comes along and changes everything,” Seyfried’s Holmes states in the first-look clip. But what follows this breakthrough idea is a struggle to get the science to match up and even more of a fight to be taken seriously. The quicker she finds her star rising, the more she inches forward on the path of deception and tragedy that would cause her to lose it all in the end.

Last month, Holmes was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos investors. She was indicted alongside her former business partner and ex-boyfriend, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, portrayed in The Dropout by Naveen Andrews.

Balwani will face trial later this year after the pair’s cases were severed by the court after Holmes said she would testify that she had been a victim of abuse and coercive control for the duration of their decade-long relationship.

“At the first sign of trouble crooks cash out, criminals cover up, and rats flee a sinking ship,” Holmes’ real-life attorney Kevin Downey said during closing arguments, highlighting her decision to stay. “She believed in this technology. She stayed the whole time, and she went down with that ship when it went down.”