 Amanda Seyfried Is A Frantic Elizabeth Holmes In 'The Dropout' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Salamanca Twins Are Back in ‘Better Call Saul’ Farewell Season Teaser
Home TV TV News

Amanda Seyfried Spirals Towards Collapse as Elizabeth Holmes in First ‘The Dropout’ Trailer

The series premieres on March 3

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All

Amanda Seyfried is a frantically anxious Elizabeth Holmes in the first trailer for Hulu’s The Dropout. The limited series, premiering March 3, follows the true story of the Theranos founder as she fought to bring a medical advancement to life and spiraled into oblivion in the process.

The trailer introduces the one-time world’s youngest self-made female billionaire at simpler times — in a Stanford dorm room where she decides to drop out to pursue Theranos, a company built on the idea of innovating fast-tracked health diagnoses with only a single droplet of blood.

“The world works in certain ways until a new great idea comes along and changes everything,” Seyfried’s Holmes states in the first-look clip. But what follows this breakthrough idea is a struggle to get the science to match up and even more of a fight to be taken seriously. The quicker she finds her star rising, the more she inches forward on the path of deception and tragedy that would cause her to lose it all in the end.

Related Stories

Midge Is Ready to Speak Her Mind in 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four
Julia Roberts Exposes Watergate Scandal in 'Gaslit' Trailer

Related Stories

nirvana mtv unplugged 15 best kurt cobain acoustic
'MTV Unplugged': The 15 Best Episodes
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic

Last month, Holmes was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos investors. She was indicted alongside her former business partner and ex-boyfriend, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, portrayed in The Dropout by Naveen Andrews.

Balwani will face trial later this year after the pair’s cases were severed by the court after Holmes said she would testify that she had been a victim of abuse and coercive control for the duration of their decade-long relationship.

“At the first sign of trouble crooks cash out, criminals cover up, and rats flee a sinking ship,” Holmes’ real-life attorney Kevin Downey said during closing arguments, highlighting her decision to stay. “She believed in this technology. She stayed the whole time, and she went down with that ship when it went down.”

In This Article: Amanda Seyfried, elizabeth holmes, Theranos, tv announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.