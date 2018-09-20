Hulu Details New Season of ‘Veronica Mars’

Hulu confirmed its Veronica Mars revival and offered new details about the show, which is set to arrive on the streaming service in 2019.

The eight-episode new season will center around a serial killer who’s targeting spring breakers in Neptune, California and threatening the town’s crucial tourism industry. After the parents of one of the victims hires Mars Investigations to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into a “mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

Kristen Bell is set to reprise her role as the titular detective, while Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas will executive produce and write the first episode. An exact premiere date has yet to be announced, though starting next summer, the show’s original three seasons, plus the 2014 Veronica Mars movie, will be available to stream on Hulu.

News of the Veronica Mars revival broke last month, though Bell confirmed the show’s return on social media Thursday, writing, Veronica has always been a super hero without a cape. And I think she’s exactly what the world needs right now. Thank you to all my fellow marshmallows who stayed excited.”

On Twitter, Thomas spoke of how the new season of Veronica Mars would differ from the 2014 movie, writing, “I will say this: the movie was nostalgic. The Hulu limited series isn’t going to be. Hardcore So-Cal noir. One big case. Eight episodes to tell the story. This is a detective show.”