Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman Star in ‘The Undoing’: Watch the Trailer

Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley helms new drama series

HBO has shared the first teaser trailer for The Undoing, its latest limited series from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman. The series premieres Sunday, October 25th at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO, and will then be available to stream on HBO Max.

The Undoing depicts Kidman and Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, a married couple who are living the wealthy, privileged dream they always wanted. But overnight, their life is uprooted by a violent death, a chain of terrible revelations, and a very public and widespread disaster. In order to save her child and her family, Grace must dismantle her life and build anew.

“This is what rich, entitled people do when threatened,” a character played by Noma Dumezweni says during the trailer. “They conceal the ugly truths to protect themselves.”

The series also stars Edgar Ramirez, Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe, Sofie Gråbøl, Matilda De Angelis, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Donald Sutherland. The Undoing is directed by Bier and created and written by Kelley, who also serves as showrunner; Bier and Kelley produced the series along with Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas.

