How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Online: Where to Stream Every Season of the Hit Western Drama

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After amassing 10 million viewers in its Season 4 finale, Yellowstone is a bonafide hit. In addition to pulling huge viewership for Paramount Network, the series has garnered numerous awards (including a recent SAG Awards nomination for drama ensemble). Following Yellowstone‘s success, co-creator Taylor Sheridan has even launched a prequel, 1883, and he’s currently developing an upcoming spinoff titled 6666.

Set in modern-day Montana, Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a widowed rancher whose massive property draws conflict from a bordering Indian reservation, America’s first national park and slippery land developers.

Four seasons of Yellowstone have aired and longtime fans and new viewers alike can now binge every season of Yellowstone online.

Want to catch up on Yellowstone season 4, or start steaming Yellowstone season 1? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Yellowstone, where to find it online and tips on how to watch Yellowstone for free.

How to Watch Yellowstone on TV

If you want to watch Yellowstone on TV, the show airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network, which you can get with a cable package like this one from Verizon Fios. Season 4 is now finished, so you’ll need to wait for Season 5 to begin to start watching watch Yellowstone live on TV again.

How to Watch Yellowstone Online

Whether you’re re-watching the series or looking to get started from the beginning, there are a few ways to watch Yellowstone online. To stream all seasons of Yellowstone, head to Peacock TV.

The streaming service lets you watch the first episode of Yellowstone Season 1 online for free using Peacock’s free subscription tier.

To stream Yellowstone Seasons 2 through 4, sign up for a Peacock Premium subscription. Besides all four seasons of Yellowstone, the streaming service houses plenty of other hit shows like The Office, Dr. Death, Law & Order and Saturday Night Live. Best of all, Peacock Premium costs just $4.99 per month.

Buy: Peacock Premium Subscription at $4.99

Alternatively, if you want to watch Yellowstone Seasons 1 through 3 online without Peacock, you can do so by watching Yellowstone on Amazon. Individual episodes cost $2.99 per episode or you can pay $19.99 to download an entire season of Yellowstone online.

Buy: Yellowstone Seasons 1-4 at $2.99

How to Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Online

After Peacock’s announcement that you can watch Yellowstone Season 4 online with a Peacock Premium subscription, that’s now the best way to get up-to-date on the Duttons’ lives.

However, if you already have a cable subscription, you can also watch Yellowstone Season 4 on Paramount Network (which is different than Paramount+) by logging on at ParamountNetwork.com with your cable account credentials.

Buy: Sling TV Subscription at $35

Looking to watch Yellowstone Season 4 online without cable? Sign up for a TV streaming service, such as fuboTV (starting at $64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99 per month) or SlingTV (starting at $35 per month plus $6 per month to add Paramount Network).

By getting one of these live TV services, you’ll be able to stream Yellowstone Season 4 on Paramount Network and on-demand from Roku, Fire TV Stick 4K, Apple TV and similar streaming devices.

Buy: Hulu + Live TV Subscription at $69.99

If you don’t want to sign up for a TV streaming service, you can also watch Yellowstone Season 4 on Amazon. Individual episodes cost $2.99 each and the whole 10-episode season is $19.99 to download online.

Buy: Yellowstone Season 4 at $2.99

How to Watch Yellowstone For Free Online

Although Yellowstone isn’t available on many platforms, it is possible to watch Yellowstone for free online.

To stream Season 1, Episode 1 of Yellowstone for free, make use of Peacock TV’s free membership tier. You can watch all of Yellowstone Season 1 for free on the service — no need to give credit card information.

Buy: Stream Yellowstone Free at Peacock

The best way to watch Yellowstone for free is to take advantage of Peacock Premium’s seven-day free trial. Because all four seasons are accessible with a Peacock Premium account, this free trial will give you seven days to watch as much Yellowstone as you can — free of charge.

Buy: Premium Free Trial at Peacock

Another way to stream Yellowstone online for free is by taking advantage of fuboTV’s seven-day free trial. Head to fuboTV.com to start your subscription, and you’ll have seven days for free before you’re charged. During that time, use your fuboTV account credentials to watch Yellowstone online free on the Paramount Network.

Buy: Stream Yellowstone Free at fuboTV

Will There Be a Season 5 of Yellowstone?

If the end of Yellowstone Season 4 left you aching for more Duttons, don’t worry: Season 5 is in the making. In an interview with Variety, executive producer David Glasser revealed that Yellowstone Season 5 is expected to come out this fall.

Is 1883 Part of Yellowstone?

Looking for shows like Yellowstone? The series’ co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, has you covered with 1883. The series, which premiered in December of 2021, is a prequel to Yellowstone which follows the Dutton ancestors on a journey from Texas to Montana. It stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (who are married in real life) as James and Margaret Dutton, as well as Sam Elliot as Shea Brennan.

Unlike Yellowstone, every episode of 1883 is available to stream, as they air, on Paramount+. The streaming service costs $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. Sign up here.

Buy: Paramount+ Subscription at $4.99

What Is 6666?

Back in February of 2021, a Yellowstone spinoff called 6666 was announced. Also created by Taylor Sheridan, the show will revolve around the Four Sixes Ranch, a storied horse and cattle ranch in West Texas. A premiere date for 6666 has yet to be announced.

Is There Yellowstone Merch?

Looking to get some Yellowstone merch? You’re in luck: Wrangler has teamed up with the series for a line of high-quality, Yellowstone-themed merch to make any fan feel like a Dutton. Encompassing 37 pieces for men and women, the collection includes just about every western-wear staple from Yellowstone Dutton Ranch jackets to cowboy work shirts. But there are also casual pieces like Yellowstone tees and hoodies for any city folk who want a piece of the ranch.

Wrangler

Buy: Yellowstone x Wrangler at $24+