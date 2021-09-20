How to Stream ‘The Voice’ Online for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton are back in their seats for another season of The Voice this week, with Ariana Grande joining as the show’s newest coach. The blind auditions for Season 21 kick off tonight on NBC, but you don’t need cable to see which singers the stars turn around for this season. Streaming services like Hulu and Peacock are offering ways to live stream The Voice this season.

Here’s everything you need to know to catch the newest episodes of the singing competition and watch The Voice online for free.

Buy: Stream 'The Voice' Free at Hulu + Live TV

When Is the New Season of The Voice? Date, Time, TV Channel

The Voice Season 21 premieres on NBC on Monday, September 20th at 8 p.m. EST. The Voice airs on NBC every Monday night this fall.

Of course, you can watch the premiere episode live tonight for free if you already have cable access. But if you don’t have a specific TV provider, there’s still an easy way for you to pick up NBC and watch the episode live on your TV.

Pick up one of these HD antennas online and plug it into your TV. You’ll be able to get NBC over the airwaves and watch weekly episodes of The Voice on NBC for free. In between episodes, you’ll be able to pick up your other local television channels like ABC, CBS and FOX too — all without paying a monthly streaming service subscription fee.

Buy: ViewTV HDTV Indoor Antenna at $8.99

How to Watch The Voice Online for Free

From Peacock to Hulu + Live TV, you can stream The Voice online even if you don’t have cable. Here are the top ways for cord-cutters to catch each episode of The Voice online for free.

1. Watch The Voice Free on Hulu

Hulu has become one of the easiest streaming services to watch live TV from just about any screen in your house. New users can get a 7-day free trial to Hulu + Live TV, so you can actually tune into the season premiere of The Voice when it’s airing live. Depending on your area, you can stream NBC shows live with your Hulu + Live TV trial (the shows are also available to watch after their airdate on the streaming service, so you can watch The Voice on-demand online).

If you decide to keep the plan, you’ll pay $64.99 per month, though Hulu’s offering a new, limited-time promotion that gets you your free trial, plus a discounted rate at just $54.99 for your first three months.

Another option: You can upgrade to the Hulu + Live TV bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $72.99 per month which gets you all three services for one price.

Buy: Stream 'The Voice' Free at Hulu + Live TV

2. Watch The Voice With Sling TV

With Sling TV’s Blue package, you can watch live sports and shows like The Voice starting at just $10 for your first month. You can watch it on up to three different devices, and the package also comes with 50 hours of cloud storage, so you can record and catch up on shows or games you might’ve missed at any time.

Once your first month’s over, it costs $35 per month for Sling. With your Roku or Fire TV Stick, you can stream everything from Sling right on your TV. Note: You’ll want to double-check that NBC is offered in your area before signing up for your Sling TV package.

Buy: Stream 'The Voice' at Sling TV

3. Watch The Voice Free on fuboTV

Along with being one of the top ways to watch live sports like college football this season, fuboTV is a good option for cord-cutters who want to watch local channels like NBC for free. Because you can watch fuboTV on multiple devices at the same, it’s ideal for families. Plus, it’s one of the few streaming services that includes a 7-day free trial with most of its plans. Its Pro package ($69.99 per month following your free trial) gives you access to select local channels including NBC, and it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage.

Buy: Stream 'The Voice' at fuboTV

4. Watch The Voice on Peacock

You can still watch previous seasons of The Voice for free through the Peacock app, and all you have to do is sign up using your email. New episodes hit the streaming service the day after they air live, with Peacock Premium subscription starting at just $4.99. To watch The Voice without commercials, you can sign up for Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month.

Buy: Stream 'The Voice' Free at Peacock

How to Watch All Seasons of The Voice Online

Unfortunately, you can’t currently stream every single episode from past seasons of The Voice online. That said, you can still catch up on certain episodes of Season 19 and all 18 episodes of Season 20 of The Voice online if you have a Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV or a Peacock account.

If you have cable, you can also watch all of the last season on NBC, though you’ll need to sign into your TV provider to stream the episodes.