‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Is Back: How to Watch Season Four Online for Free

It’s the Sixties, and Midge is back from standup life on the road in the newest installment of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“Every single show, I’m gonna say exactly what’s on my mind,” Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge explains to her manager, Susie, played by Alex Borstein, at a diner in a clip from the Prime Video series’ latest season. Though the fourth chapter’s barely started, Prime Video recently announced it’s renewed the show for its fifth — and final — season.

Ready to hear some comedy? Here’s how you can watch new episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video, and stream the complete series online, for free.

Buy: Watch 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' at Prime Video

When Does Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Come Out?

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel kicked off with two new episodes on Prime Video on Feb. 18, 2022.

Buy: Watch 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' at Prime Video

How to Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

The only streaming service you can watch the newest episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is Amazon’s Prime Video. The platform also has the complete first three seasons of the Emmy-winning comedy to stream online for free.

Buy: Watch 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' at Prime Video

How to Stream Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Online for Free

You can stream the first few episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel free by signing into Prime Video, which is included with your Amazon Prime membership. Don’t worry if you don’t already have a membership though, there’s still a way you can stream Prime Video titles for free. And if you’ve never seen the show, you can stream the first season’s pilot episode for free without even needing a Prime login.

Buy: 30-Day Free Amazon Prime Trial at Amazon

Christopher Saunders/Amazon Prime Video

Does Amazon Offer a Free Prime Video Trial?

You can stream Prime Video titles like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and more series with a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial. Prime Video is included with your Amazon Prime membership.

Buy: 30-Day Free Amazon Prime Trial at Amazon

Amazon recently updated its pricing for monthly and yearly Prime memberships, which now starts at $14.99 every month for new customers, or $139 for a year.

Buy: Amazon Prime Membership at $139

Who’s in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Cast?

Along with Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub (Abe) and Marin Hinkle (Rose) are back as Midge’s parents. Michael Zegen reprises his role as Joel, Midge’s ex-husband, as well as Alex Borstein, who plays Susie Meyerson.

Gilmore Girls alums Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia will also make guest appearances in the Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino production. Jason Alexander, who starred in previous episodes of the show, and John Waters, will also appear in the new season.

Related: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Enters Its Ouroboros Phase

How Many Episodes Are in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4?

Instead of the entire season getting released all at once, two episodes will hit Prime Video every week for Season Four. So while you won’t quite be able to binge all of the new season right away, you’ll at least get a few hours of new TV to stream each week.

Two new episodes premiere weekly on Prime Video on Fridays, with eight episodes total in the new season.

Will There Be a The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5?

Yes, Season Five of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is officially a go. Amazon announced that there will be another season of the hit Prime Video series in a press release on Feb. 17 — the day before the Season Four premiere. However, the fifth chapter of Mrs. Maisel will be the series’ last season.

“Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in the release.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 is streaming now on Prime Video.

Buy: Watch 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' at Prime Video