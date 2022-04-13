‘The Kardashians’ Return to TV: Here’s How to Watch the New Reality Series on Hulu for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping up with Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie got a little more challenging when the Kardashians’ first reality show ended its 20-season run last summer.

Less than a year later, a lot has happened since the show went off the air, including Kim’s new romance with Pete Davidson, Kim passing the baby bar exam, Kourtney and Travis Barker’s post-Grammys practice wedding and plenty of main feed-worthy posts in between. But if following them on social wasn’t enough, the Kardashians are heading back to your screen with an all-new reality series set for Hulu.

Here’s how to catch up with the Calabasas crew and watch The Kardashians on Hulu online.

When Does The Kardashians Premiere?

The new season of The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, 2022. The first season of the show will include 10 total episodes, and each episode will drop weekly on the streaming platform.

Hulu has confirmed that the Season 1 finale will air on June 16, 2022, meaning that you’ll have plenty of time to catch up until the first season ends this summer.

How to Watch The Kardashians Online

If you want to watch The Kardashians online, you’ll need to sign-up for Hulu. Hulu is the exclusive home to the new Kardashians show, and you won’t be able to stream The Kardashians anywhere else.

There are two ways to sign-up for a Hulu account to stream The Kardashians episodes and both are great values.

The Hulu (With Ads) plan costs just $6.99/month, and gets you instant access to watch The Kardashians online and stream episodes on-demand after they air. However, there will be interstitial ads during the show.

Buy: Hulu Subscription at $6.99

The Hulu (Ad-Free) plan is just $12.99/month and lets you watch The Kardashians online without commercials.

Buy: Hulu Ad-Free Subscription at $12.99

How to Watch The Kardashians Online Free on Hulu

If you want to watch The Kardashians for free on Hulu, you can take advantage of Hulu’s 30-day free trials for either Hulu’s base plan, or Hulu (No Ads).

Buy: 30-Day Free Trial at Hulu

Once your 30 days are up, you can choose to continue on with one of the paid Hulu plans above, or cancel your subscription.

Hulu has become one of the only streaming services that offers a free trial, letting you stream different shows and movies and documentaries without paying for the service upfront. It’s your best way to stream The Kardashians online free.

Where Can You Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Online?

While The Kardashians is streaming exclusively on Hulu, the previous seasons of the E! Network reality show are also available to stream on Hulu.

Buy: Hulu Subscription at $6.99+

That includes every single episode from 20 total seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. You’ll need a Hulu subscription to stream the series, though, on either the ad-supported, ad-free, or Hulu + Live TV package.

Hulu is the only place online where you can watch the new Kardashians show and also stream old episodes and past seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians online.