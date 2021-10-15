Return of the Roys: How to Stream ‘Succession’ Season 3 Online for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After Kendall Roy didn’t deliver the kind of press conference his father Logan orchestrated in Succession’s season finale, the drama seems to just be getting started all over again for the Roy family (and the family business, Waystar Royco).

Review: Succession Season 3 Is a F**king Killer

“I dropped a bomb,” Kendall, who’s played by Jeremy Strong, says in the trailer for the HBO drama’s third season, which returns to streaming on HBO Max this Sunday, October 17th. “The whole world is watching for my next move.”

And now, almost two years since we saw Kendall’s bombshell moment, viewers are ready to watch the family’s next move too. Here’s everything you should know about streaming Succession online.

When Is the Next Season of Succession?

Succession Season Three will premiere on HBO Max on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 9 p.m. EST. To stream Succession online, you’ll need to sign up for an HBO Max subscription ahead of time.

An HBO subscription starts at $9.99/month and lets you watch Succession live each week or stream Succession on-demand as many times as you want. Grab an HBO subscription here and get it in time to watch Succession Season Three online.

How to Stream Succession Online for Free

From bundle hacks to phone package add-ons, here’s how you can actually stream HBO Max without paying a cent.

1. Watch Succession Free With a Free Trial to Hulu + HBO Max

Your best deal for streaming the Succession premiere for free? Sign up for an Hulu + HBO Max 7-day free trial. You can test out the streaming services for free for a week and then save yourself some cash by paying $14.99 for the Hulu + HBO Max bundle package each month after that.

Use your Hulu trial to stream Succession free online through a variety of devices like Apple TV, your Roku or a Fire TV Stick 4K (which is currently 30% off at press time).

2. Watch Succession Online Free With Certain AT&T Plans

AT&T customers are able to get HBO Max free thanks to the company’s current promotion, which lets you watch HBO Max for free with certain phone, cable and Internet plans. You’ll need to have the AT&T Unlimited Elite, Internet 1000 or DirecTV Stream Choice packages, which you can read more about here.

In short, if you’re already signed up for one of the eligible plans, all you’ll have to do is download the HBO Max app to get free streaming of Succession. New customers can also sign up for one of those plans to stream Succession on HBO Max free

Does HBO Max Have a Free Trial?

Not through HBO, unfortunately. You’ll want to take advantage of one of the above deals to stream HBO Max for free. Otherwise, to check out all the shows, documentaries and new releases like the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, you have to subscribe to a monthly plan, which starts at $9.99, or $99.99 per year (a 16% savings).

You can also pay $14.99 each month to get ad-free access, with some specific titles streaming in 4K UHD — the same price as getting Hulu’s bundle package.

Succession Season 3 Number of Episodes, Cast

The first two seasons of Succession each lasted 10 episodes. However, Season Three features nine episodes. Many familiar cast members will return, including Brian Cox (Logan), Sarah Snook (Shiv), Strong (Kendall), Kieran Culkin (Roman), Alan Ruck (Connor), J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri), Braun (Greg) and Matthew Macfadyen (Tom).

According to an official press release, stars including Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae and Adrien Brody will also join the Roys for Season Three.

