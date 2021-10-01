How to Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ Online for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Live from New York … it’s finally time for another season of Saturday Night Live. SNL returns to Studio 8H for its 47th season this weekend, with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Don’t want to miss the premiere’s hilarious sketches? Here’s your guide to streaming SNL online for free this fall — from Hulu to live on NBC — plus, how to watch all the iconic previous seasons.

When Is the Next Season of SNL on TV?

The new season of SNL will premiere on NBC on October 2, 2021 at 11:30 p.m. EST/10:30 p.m. CT.

How to Watch Saturday Night Live Without Cable

If you have a cable package or access to local TV stations like NBC, you should be able to watch Saturday Night Live right when it airs on TV this weekend and throughout the rest of the season.

Haven’t signed up for cable, and don’t want to be locked into a plan? You can purchase an antenna to hook up to your TV to get local stations.

A top-rated HD TV antenna like the affordable option below will do the trick. It has a 250-mile range, and you should be able to watch stations like NBC, CBS and ABC once connecting it to your set. Note: At the time of publication, this antenna’s on sale for 23% off.

How to Watch SNL Online

You don’t even have to have traditional cable to watch Saturday Night Live each weekend. Below, we found some of the best streaming services to watch the new season of SNL, along with all 46 seasons online.

1. Watch SNL Live on Hulu + Live TV for Free

One of the best live streaming options for catching Saturday Night Live when it airs is Hulu + Live TV. You can stream the October 2nd show for free with a Hulu + Live TV 7-day free trial, and it’ll then jump up to the regular $64.99-per-month price. But if you don’t mind waiting until Sunday, you can stream SNL for free with a regular Hulu subscription the following day. Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for its $5.99 monthly package.

2. Watch SNL on fuboTV for Free

Hulu and NBC aren’t the only places to watch Saturday Night Live. You can sign up for a 7-day free fuboTV trial to stream SNL. The service’s Starter plan costs $64.99 per month, just like Hulu + Live TV. With the Starter package, you also get to watch up to 110 channels with your subscription, and it comes with 250 hours of DVR storage, so you can watch SNL both live and on-demand, in case you miss it when it airs. Plus, you can watch fuboTV on up to three devices at once.

3. Watch SNL on Peacock Premium

With a Peacock Premium subscription, you can watch SNL live each weekend during October for just $4.99 each month. Once you sign up for an account, you can simply add all of the available scheduled shows to your watchlist and watch them on-demand whenever you’re ready to stream. Another great reason to sign up for Peacock: All the past seasons of the show are streaming there, giving you a one-stop-shop for all your SNL streaming needs.

SNL Season 47: Hosts, Musical Guests List

Wilson, who’s starring in this month’s The French Dispatch, will kick off SNL‘s season premiere. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West, former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis and No Time to Die star Rami Malek have also all been announced as hosts for October’s scheduled dates.

So far, only a few musical guests have been revealed for Season 47. For the first few episodes, Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug and Brandi Carlile will appear on Saturday Night Live this month.

How to Watch Every Season of SNL

Catching up on previous SNL sketches and episodes is actually pretty easy if you have a Peacock Premium account or a Hulu login. Those services are both streaming past episodes of SNL on-demand, including the first season’s episodes from 1975. If you only want to watch specific sketches but aren’t sure where to begin, we put together the ultimate guide on the 50 Best SNL Sketches of All Time.