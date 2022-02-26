How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards take place tomorrow night, and with the boycott of the Golden Globes and other award shows pushed back due to Covid concerns, the SAG Awards are suddenly the first big award ceremony of the year, giving viewers a first glimpse into who could be claiming the big prizes on this year’s award season circuit.

Want to watch the SAG Awards? There are a few ways to watch the ceremony from home on TV or live stream the SAG Awards online.

When Are the 2022 SAG Awards?

This year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards (a.k.a. the SAG Awards) take place tomorrow night, Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The show is returning to in-person attendance after last year’s event was held virtually due to Covid. The 2022 SAG Awards will air live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica — the first time the show has not been held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles since 1997.

How to Watch the SAG Awards on TV

The 2022 SAG Awards will air on TBS and simulcast on TNT. If you have a cable package (like this one from Verizon Fios), you can watch the SAG Awards on TV beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The SAG Awards red carpet show is airing on E! this year and will begin at 6 p.m. ET /3 p.m. PT.

How to Watch the SAG Awards Online

Don’t have cable or prefer to live stream the SAG Awards online? Use one of these live TV streaming services below to watch the Screen Actors Guild Awards online.

1. Watch the SAG Awards on Sling TV

Sling is one of our favorite live TV streaming services and their channel lineup includes TNT. Sign up for Sling here and get instant access to watch the SAG Awards online.

A Sling subscription starts at just $35 a month, but right now the site is offering a 3-day free trial, which you can use to watch the SAG Awards for free.

Your Sling subscription lets you watch the SAG Awards on TNT from your computer, tablet, phone or connected TV via the Sling app.

Buy: 3-Day Free Trial at Sling

2. Watch the SAG Awards on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu also has TNT as part of its channel lineup on the Hulu + Live TV service. The service gets you access to all of Hulu’s on-demand TV and movies, plus live TV streaming with more than 75 channels.

Hulu + Live TV costs just $69.99 a month, and the service recently expanded to include ESPN+ and Disney+ for free as part of the package.

Sign-up for Hulu + Live TV to watch the SAG Awards online. A bonus: Hulu is also where you can watch many of this year’s SAG nominees, including The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building and The Great.

Buy: Hulu + Live TV at $69.99

3. Watch the SAG Awards on HBO Max

In a new move for the Screen Actors Guild, the SAG Awards will be available to stream on HBO Max the following day after initial airing. If you have an HBO Max subscription (which starts at just $9.99 a month), you’ll be able to watch the SAG Awards online on HBO after you log into your account.

Note: You’ll be watching a repeat of the SAG Awards on HBO Max; if you want to watch the SAG Awards live online, you’ll want to sign up for one of the other options above.

Buy: HBO Max Subscription at $9.99

How to Watch the SAG Awards Online Free

If you want to live stream the SAG Awards online free, sign-up for Sling’s 3-day free trial here and use it to watch the SAG Awards on TNT through the Sling website or app. You’ll get instant access to the SAG Awards live stream free on your phone, laptop, tablet or TV.

Buy: 3-Day Free Trial at Sling

SAG Awards 2022: Nominees, Ambassadors, Host

House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog lead the 2022 SAG nominees on the movie side, while Succession, The Morning Show and Ted Lasso are among the top SAG nominees on the television side.

Unlike the Oscars, the SAG Awards will not have a host this year and the show is expected to use different actors to introduce each segment and award. Actors Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler, meantime, have been named Ambassadors for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, and both Daddario and Butler will present on the show, and provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony on social media.

The Screen Actors Guild says the Daddario and Butler were chosen based in the way they “exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers.”

The SAG Awards are expected to open with a performance from Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, and Leslie Odom Jr. Helen Mirren, meantime, is set to receive the 57th annual Lifetime Achievement Award.

Watch the SAG Awards tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT live on TNT and TBS. Or live stream the SAG Awards online free through Sling TV here.

Buy: 3-Day Free Trial at Sling