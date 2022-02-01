How to Watch Pam & Tommy: Where to Stream the Hulu Miniseries Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a fan of Baywatch, Mötley Crüe, sex tapes, comedy, or the dramatic collision of all the above, there’s something for everyone in Pam & Tommy, a new miniseries about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, streaming on Hulu now.

After much buzz, Pam & Tommy is finally here, and there are a couple of ways to watch the eight-part dramatic miniseries, from from Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Pam & Tommy online.

Pam & Tommy Release Date

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy premiered on Hulu on Feb. 2, and will be followed by a new episode each Monday for five weeks.

How to Watch Pam & Tommy on TV

Pam & Tommy is an exclusive Hulu series, so you won’t be able to watch Pam & Tommy on TV on conventional cable. If you want to watch Pam & Tommy on TV, you can stream it through the Hulu app on your Roku Stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Apple TV and similar streaming device.

How to Watch Pam & Tommy Online

For the time being, you’ll only be able to watch Pam & Tommy online through Hulu. To stream Pam & Tommy, here are the current Hulu subscription options and prices.

1. Stream Pam & Tommy on Hulu (basic plan)

The cheapest way to watch Pam & Tommy online is Hulu’s entry-level plan, which costs $6.99 per month (or $69.99 per year). This plan does include ad breaks, but you get access to the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee miniseries, as well as a host of other movies, shows and Hulu exclusive series like The Handmaid’s Tale and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Buy: Hulu (Basic Plan) at $6.99

2. Stream Pam & Tommy on Hulu (No Ads)

Perhaps the best Hulu plan — and the best way to stream Pam & Tommy online — is the platform’s ad-free subscription. You get full access to all the on-demand content, without any ad breaks, and it costs just $12.99 per month.

Buy: Hulu (Ad-Free Plan) at $12.99

3. Stream Pam & Tommy With Hulu + Live TV

If you want live TV, opt for Hulu + Live TV. For $69.99 a month, you get live streaming of 75+ popular TV channels, plus access to ESPN+ and Disney+ for free. That’s in addition to all the on-demand content of the basic plan. Use Hulu + Live TV to watch the new Pam & Tommy series online, then switch over to watch live TV, all from one service.

Buy: Hulu + Live TV at $69.99

4. Stream Pam & Tommy With Hulu + Live TV (No Ads)

Hulu’s top-tier plan is Hulu + Live TV (No Ads), which gets you live TV streaming, ad-free on-demand content and access to ESPN+ and Disney+ for free. Hulu + Live TV (No Ads) costs $75.99 per month.

Buy: Hulu + Live TV (Ad-Free) at $6.99/month

How to Watch Pam & Tommy for Free Online

While Hulu technically requires a subscription, it is possible to watch Pam & Tommy for free online. Hulu’s basic plan and its upgraded No Ads plan offer generous 30-day free trials, meaning you can watch Pam & Tommy online free as it airs.

Alternatively, you can wait until all episodes are released, sign up for a Hulu free trial, and watch all of Pam & Tommy for free, at your leisure (within the 30-day free trial).

Buy: 30-Day Free Trial at Hulu

Pam & Tommy: Cast, Number of Episodes

Leading Pam & Tommy are Lily James and Sebastian Stan, who star as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively. Seth Rogen plays Rand Gauthier, the carpenter who steals the couple’s sex tape, and Nick Offerman plays Milton “Uncle Miltie” Ingley, an adult-film star who helps Gauthier distribute the famous sex tape.

Pam & Tommy is broken up into eight episodes, following the intertwined stories of both Anderson and Lee and Gauthier and Miltie.

The Hulu miniseries is directed by Craig Gillespie, who previously directed the critically-acclaimed 2017 film I, Tonya.

Pam & Tommy: The Real Story

The real story behind Pam & Tommy was the focus of a 2014 Rolling Stone article by Amanda Chicago Lewis, “Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Sex Tape.” Based on the true events examined in Lewis’ story, Pam & Tommy centers on the theft and leaking of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s honeymoon sex tape.

Buy: Tommyland at $12.19

Lee also wrote about the sex tape leak in his best-selling 2005 memoir, “Tommyland,” available now on paperback and Kindle. The book was written by Lee, along with another former Rolling Stone staffer, Anthony Bozza.