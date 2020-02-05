Oscars 2020: How to Watch or Stream the Academy Awards Online

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

#AwardsSeason can often feel like a marathon rather than a sprint, but the finish line is in sight and there is on grander finale than the Oscars.

The 92nd Academy Awards take place this Sunday night in Los Angeles, and this year’s event features some bold-face nominees, from Renee Zellweger (nominated for Judy) to Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Brad Pitt (who snagged a Best Supporting Actor nod for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Musical performers at the Oscars include Best Original Song nominee, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Cynthia Erivo and recent Grammy queen, Billie Eilish.

The 2020 Oscars air Sunday, February 9th at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on ABC. If you have cable, you can tune into ABC through your cable box. For everyone else, here’s how to watch or stream the show.

1. Watch With an Indoor TV Antenna

Grab this $30 indoor antenna from Amazon, which will pick up your local ABC affiliate (and most other major networks) for free. Pay for it once and basically get free cable for life.

This super slim model has almost all 5-star reviews online and delivers 1080p HD reception with up to 120 miles of range. It sits discreetly behind your TV setup and its plug-and-play capability means you’ll be set up in minutes. Purchase: XFTREE HD Antenna, $27.40 on Amazon.com

Amazon Prime members can order the antenna now and get it delivered in time for Sunday. Not a Prime member? Get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here.

2. Stream the Oscars on Hulu + Live TV

You already know about the original series and on-demand programming from Hulu, but the streaming service’s Hulu + Live TV plan will also get you access to ABC (and more than 60 other television channels) so you can watch the Oscars, live sports and more.

Hulu is currently offering a 7-day free trial for the Academy Awards. Test it out and get instant access to ABC and the Oscars. Hulu lets you watch the show from your TV, tablet, laptop or other connected device. Get more details here.

3. Stream the Oscars on AT&T TV Now

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TV Now lets you stream live TV on up to three screens at a time, on almost any device. You can also record the Oscars to watch back later.

Packages start at just $65/month, which gets you ABC (and most local networks) in addition to HBO, FX, and a ton of sports and entertainment channels. No contract required and you can cancel anytime.

Sign up now for a 7-day free trial and get instant access in time for Sunday’s big show. There is no installation or cable guy needed to start the service. See the latest AT&T TV Now deals here.