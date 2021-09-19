Here’s How to Catch Up on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There might be a murderer living in the apartment complex, and Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short are determined to find the potential killer in Hulu’s latest series, Only Murders in the Building.

And although Hulu already renewed the comedic mystery for a second season last week, there are still a few episodes left in the first season before we find out who — if anyone — is responsible for character Tim Kono’s death. The true crime-obsessed trio starts their own podcast in the midst of trying to solve their own at-home mystery, and, all spoilers aside, the show’s filled with cliffhangers that’ll leave you guessing who’s really guilty every single episode.

With new episodes dropping every week on the streaming platform, here’s how to catch up on the comedy’s first season right now before the finale.

How to Watch Only Murders in the Building Online

The only place to watch Only Murders in the Building online right now is on Hulu.

How to Watch Only Murders in the Building Free on Hulu

Hulu Free Trial: You can stream the hit series with a 30-day free trial to Hulu, and you’ll be able to access all five episodes right away. The service on its own runs you $5.99 per month otherwise. Hulu also provides a 30-day free trial for its No Ads package (normally $11.99 per month), and a 7-day free trial for Hulu + Live TV for new users.

Disney+ Bundle: Only Murders in the Building is also streamable through certain bundles, including the Disney+ Bundle, which gets you access to everything that’s streaming on Hulu and ESPN+. That bundle costs just under $14 a month, but if you’re already signed up for each service individually, this is the deal to jump on before your next billing cycle rolls around.

Hulu + HBO Max Free Bundle Trial: Don’t want Disney+ or to watch sports with ESPN+? Another bundle every cord-cutter should know is this 7-day free trial to Hulu and HBO Max.

When Is the Next Episode of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu?

The sixth episode of Only Murders in the Building premieres on Hulu on Monday, September 20th, with Episode 7 dropping on September 27th.

Will There Be a Second Season of Only Murders in the Building?

According to Variety, Hulu has already picked up another season of the murder mystery series. The streaming service hasn’t yet revealed when we can expect Season 2, or which cast members may return. Luckily, there are still a few episodes left in the first season, and we might find out new details and clues as the show continues.

Only Murders in the Building Season 1: Cast, Number of Episodes

Five full episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 1 are currently streaming on Hulu right now, and there will be 10 episodes in Season 1. The cast includes Selena Gomez (Mabel), Steve Martin (Charles) and Martin Short (Oliver), with iconic cameos from Sting, who stars as himself, as well as Tina Fey (playing Cindy Canning, who hosts the characters’ favorite podcast, All Is Not Okay In Oklahoma), Amy Ryan (Jan) and Nathan Lane (Teddy).

How to Watch Steve Martin and Martin Short’s Other Movies Online

Only Murders in the Building isn’t the first project Martin and Short have worked on together. You can also watch the stars together in the Eighties comedy Three Amigos!, in addition to renting or buying 1991’s Father of the Bride and 1995’s Father of the Bride Part II on Amazon Prime Video.