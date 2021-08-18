How to Stream ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ on Hulu for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“Welcome to Tranquillum House,” Nicole Kidman’s character Masha says to a group of guests on a wellness retreat, setting the stage for what’s to come in Hulu’s mysterious new series, Nine Perfect Strangers.

The new drama, which is based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book, is streaming now on Hulu, and follows the “strangers” as their personal lives quickly become intertwined and entangled into a game of secrets and deception.

The miniseries’ first season launches with eight episodes. Here’s your guide on how to stream Nine Perfect Strangers (also starring Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon and a host of other Hollywood stars) online.

Where Can You Watch Nine Perfect Strangers?

The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 premiered on Wednesday, August 18th on Hulu. Subsequent episodes will be released on Hulu every Wednesday.

Nine Perfect Strangers is streaming exclusively on Hulu, so you won’t be able to watch Nine Perfect Strangers on TV through a traditional cable network.

How to Watch Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu

If you want to watch Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu, there are a couple of ways to do so. If you already have a Hulu subscription, you can log into your account and stream Nine Perfect Strangers on your computer, tablet, phone or connected TV.

If you don’t have Hulu yet, you’re in luck: Hulu has thousands of titles to stream right now, and you don’t even have to pay for a subscription to watch them — at first. Hulu is currently offering a 30-day free trial that you can use to watch Nine Perfect Strangers for free.

Hulu offers a 30-day free trial (no ads) after which you’ll get billed $11.99 per month. You can also grab a seven-day free trial for Hulu + Live TV, which costs $64.99 per month afterwards.

Beyond Hulu’s own trials, you can stream Nine Perfect Strangers online and save your cash when you bundle your Hulu plan together with ESPN+ and Disney+. This Disney+ Bundle gets you all three services for just $13.99 a month. (Read more about the bundle here.)

Nine Perfect Strangers Cast, Number of Episodes

The Hulu series, which was created by David E. Kelley with John-Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss, stars Nicole Kidman as Masha, Melissa McCarthy as Frances, Michael Shannon as Napoleon, Luke Evans as Lars, Regina Hall as Carmel and Bobby Cannavale as Tony.

According to Hulu, the Jonathan Levine-directed show “takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha [Kidman], a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

What Book is Nine Perfect Strangers Based On?

Nine Perfect Strangers is actually based on the 2018 bestseller of the same, written by Liane Moriarty. You can buy it via Kindle for $9.99 right now on Amazon, and it’s also available in a hardcover edition on the site.

In addition to Nine Perfect Strangers, Moriarty also wrote the book that inspired HBO’s Big Little Lies, which Kidman also starred in and executive produced.