How to Watch ‘Ms. Marvel’ on Disney+: Stream the New Marvel Show Online

Marvel’s had a steady release of TV shows and movies all year long, with Moon Knight recently airing its finale and Thor: Love and Thunder scheduled to hit theaters in July. The next highly-anticipated Marvel TV series is Ms. Marvel, with its first episode premiering, Wednesday, June 8.

Wondering how to stream Ms. Marvel on Disney+? Here’s everything you need to know about the new Marvel TV show, including plot details and how to watch Ms. Marvel online for free.

Ms. Marvel on Disney+ Release Date, Run Time, Episodes

Ms. Marvel’s first episode will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8. Similar to other Marvel TV shows, there are a total of six episodes slated for the first season of Ms. Marvel, with the show’s finale airing on Wednesday, July 13.

We expect each episode of Ms. Marvel to run between 35 to 45 minutes, with episode times varying slightly on a weekly basis.

How to Watch Ms. Marvel Online

You’ll need a Disney+ subscription to stream Ms. Marvel online when it premieres. You can grab a Disney+ subscription for just $7.99 a month, letting you binge Ms. Marvel and other Marvel movies and TV shows like Moon Knight, WandaVison and Loki. You’ll also get access to a ton of classic Disney content (see a full list here).

Once you’ve subscribed to Disney+. you can watch Ms. Marvel on your smart TV, tablet, laptop and even on your smartphone. You can also cast Ms. Marvel on Disney+ onto your screen using Apple TV, Roku or other similar devices.

For those of you looking for a better deal, pick the Disney Bundle Deal which will get you access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99/month. With this, you can stream Ms. Marvel when it releases and also access Hulu’s vast library of movies and TV shows as well as sports content on ESPN+, all for one low price.

How to Watch Ms. Marvel Free Online

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, unfortunately, but there are other ways to stream Ms. Marvel for free on Disney+.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. This way, you’ll be all set to stream Ms. Marvel on Disney+ during its June 8 release.

Ms. Marvel on Disney+: Plot Details, Spoilers, Cast

Ms. Marvel casts Iman Vellani in the titular role of a 16-year-old Pakistani-American school student from Jersey City who somehow always feels out of place — even at home. This all changes when she gains the ability to harness cosmic energy, giving her superpowers much like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

Other noteworthy cast members include Matt Lintz as Kamala’s best friend and Aramis Knight, starring as Red Dagger.

