How to Watch ‘Loki’ Online: Stream the Marvel Show for Free On Disney+

After the action-packed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and decade-hopping Wandavision, Loki will be the next entry in the MCU, streaming on Disney+. The Norse god of chaos finally getting his own series has Marvel fans seriously hyped up, expecting more weirdness, surrealness, and timeline shenanigans with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the titular character.

Ready to head over to the Time Variance Authority? Here’s everything you need to know to watch one of the most highly-anticipated MCU series of 2021.

When Does Loki Come Out on Disney+?

Once you’re signed up with a Disney+ account, you can catch the first episode of Season 1 of Marvel’s Loki, premiering on the streaming service June 9. According to Disney+, Loki had pushed its release date up two days, with subsequent episodes set to air Wednesdays instead of Fridays. Michael Waldron, who’s worked on both Community and Rick and Morty, serves as creator and showrunner.

How to Watch Loki Online

Want to watch Loki online? You’ll need a Disney+ subscription. Disney+ subscribers can watch Loki for free and on-demand from their TV, tablet or phone.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, we found one of the best streaming bundles available with this deal that gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99. This Disney bundle deal is the best plan for your money right now if you want access to more shows at a great discount, and it makes it easy to watch a ton of top movies and series in one place, including other MCU entries like Avengers: Endgame, new Star Wars series like The Bad Batch, and Premier Access movies like Cruella that debut on the streamer and in movie theaters across the country.

Buy: Disney Bundle Deal at $13.99

But you have options, don’t worry. If you’re looking to subscribe to one platform instead of three, you can also sign up for a Disney+ subscription on its own for just $7.99 a month, or save yourself some cash when you sign up for a year-long plan instead at $79.99.

How to Watch Loki on Disney+ for Free

Unlike Amazon Prime or Hulu, Disney+ isn’t currently offering a free trial. However, we’ve found a way for you to watch Loki free online without signing up for Disney+.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ on Us” deal, which gets you six months of Disney+ for free. Get the deal or see if your current Verizon plan qualifies here, which will let you stream Loki on Disney+ for free.

Buy: Free Disney+ on Us Deal at Verizon

How to Stream Loki on Disney+

You can stream Loki and all Disney+ content on just about any screen in your house, on up to four devices. You can also stream it in 4K UHD with the Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick (just $49.99 right now), Roku or Apple TV. If you own a PS4 or Xbox One, you can even use your gaming console to stream the new series. Sign up for Disney+ here.

Loki Rating, Runtime, Number of Episodes and Cast

Loki has a TV-14 rating with high-intensity action scenes, and you can watch all six episodes of the series with new episodes dropping weekly on Disney+. Episodes will vary in length, from 40 to 50 minutes.

Along with a teaser trailer, we know that the show also stars Owen Wilson as Mobius, alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane and Erika Coleman. The series picks off after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame — and after the alternate version of Loki steals the Tesseract and successfully escapes. Ending up in the hands of the organization known as the Time Variance Authority, the Time Keepers enlist him to help fix the consequences of this new, messed-up timeline, or risk being wiped from existence.

If you’re wondering what’s up next for Phase Four of the MCU—summer blockbuster Black Widow has finally set a premiere date, and new series like the animated What If…? (coming summer 2021), as well as Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and Hawkeye are coming soon. Before streaming Loki, though, you can catch up on all the other Marvel movies and shows available on Disney+ here.

Buy: Stream Loki on Disney+ at $7.99