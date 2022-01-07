How to Watch ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 on HBO Max

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The new season of Euphoria has been a long time coming for those who’ve binged the high school drama, which wrapped its first season back in summer 2019. During the pandemic, HBO premiered two special episodes focusing on Rue and Jules, played by Hunter Schafer. But this weekend, the story picks back up again with the much-anticipated Season 2 premiere on HBO Max.

Here’s everything you need to know to stream Euphoria Season 2, plus how to binge Euphoria the complete series (so far) for free online.

When Does Euphoria Season 2 Come Out?

Euphoria Season 2 premieres on HBO Max on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

How to Watch Euphoria on TV

If watch to watch Euphoria on TV you’ll need a cable package with HBO (like this one from Verizon Fios). New episodes of Euphoria air on TV every Sunday night.

You can also watch Euphoria on TV by logging into the HBO Max app on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick or similar streaming device.

How to Watch Euphoria Season 2 Online

Euphoria‘s newest season airs exclusively on HBO, so HBO Max is the only place you’ll be able to stream new episodes of Euphoria online, so long as you’re signed up for a subscription.

An HBO Max ad-free plan costs just $14.99 each month, while an HBO Max subscription with ads runs $9.99 each month. If you want to stream Euphoria and other series on the platform without interruptions, you won’t be disappointed by paying the few extra bucks for the ad-free plan.

Your HBO Max subscription lets you stream Euphoria season two online, as well as the previous season of Euphoria. New episodes of Euphoria season two premiere every Sunday, and you can watch them “live” on HBO Max. You can also stream the new season of Euphoria on-demand as episodes hit the streaming service.

How to Watch Euphoria Free Online

HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial right now, but there are a couple ways you can stream Euphoria for free online.

While you could pay a monthly fee to stream Euphoria on HBO Max, we also found a few streaming hacks to test out the streaming service for free for a short time.

Hulu Free Trial With HBO Max: Hulu offers a 7-day free trial that includes HBO Max free. Once your free trial ends, the package costs $14.99 each month.

AT&T Plans With Free HBO Max: If you’re an AT&T customer, you might want to check to see if you can get HBO Max free with your plan. Certain packages, including the wireless AT&T Unlimited Elite plan, comes with HBO Max. You can read more about which AT&T plans come with HBO Max here.

Cricket Wireless Plans With Free HBO Max: Cricket Wireless is also offering a free HBO Max subscription to anyone signed up for their $60 a month plan.

Use any of these free trials to watch Euphoria on HBO Max for free.

Can You Watch Euphoria Without an HBO Max Subscription?

Your best bet for streaming Euphoria Season 2 online is by logging into your HBO Max account online. The app also has both the complete first season available for streaming, plus special episodes “Part 1: Rue” and “Part 2: Jules.”

But if you’re new to the series and want to start from the beginning, HBO isn’t the only place you can stream the drama. Viewers can buy Euphoria Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video in SD and HD, or purchase individual episodes in HD, starting at $3.99.

Is Euphoria on Amazon?

The second season of Euphoria hasn’t become available to watch on Amazon Prime — yet. That said, the entire first season is available to purchase on the streaming platform, meaning if you don’t have access to an HBO Max login, you can still watch Euphoria online on Amazon, starting from its pilot episode.

Euphoria Season 2: Number of Episodes, Cast

According to HBO, the second season of Euphoria will include eight episodes. Zendaya and Schafer will return for Season 2, and this season will also feature cast members Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Eric Dane, Algee Smith, Angus Cloud and musician Dominic Fike.

Will There Be a Euphoria Season 3?

With the highly-anticipated new episodes just around the corner, can fans expect another season in the hit franchise? So far, HBO hasn’t announced if there will be a third season of Euphoria, but we’ll continue to update this post should HBO confirm Euphoria Season 3.

For now, you can watch Euphoria Season 2 online on HBO Max here.

