Emmys Live Stream: Here’s How to Watch the 2020 Emmy Awards Online

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards take place this Sunday and there’s only one way to catch the action this year — whether you’re a celebrity or not.

With Covid restrictions still in place, organizers have taken the festivities online this year, with a virtual ceremony replacing what would have been an in-person show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Host Jimmy Kimmel will now be delivering his monologue — solo — at the Staples Center, while presenters like Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown, Lin-Manuel Miranda and RuPaul, will all be dialing in from their own homes. ABC says organizers have given cameras to all the Emmy nominees, so they can watch the Emmys live stream from home online, and be ready to give their acceptance speeches if they win.

Watchmen leads all the Emmy nominees this year with 26 nominations. Succession and Ozark lead the drama category with 18 nominations each, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel once again tops the comedy categories with 20 total nods.

When Are the Emmy Awards 2020?

The 2020 Emmy Awards air this Sunday, September 20th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

How Can I Watch the Emmy Awards?

If you have basic cable, you’ll be able to watch the Emmys on ABC for free. You can also order a digital TV antenna, like this one from Amazon, which will be delivered in time for the show and get you access to ABC (along with all the other major broadcast networks) for free.

How to Watch the Emmy Awards Online

If you’ve cut the cord, or prefer to stream the Emmy Awards online, there are a couple ways to do it via one of these live TV streaming services.

1. Hulu + Live TV

Hulu offers one of the best bundles on the market with its Hulu + Live TV deal. The deal gets you thousands of TV shows and movies to stream on Hulu plus more than 60 channels of Live TV. Hulu’s Live TV offerings include ABC, so you’ll be able to stream the Emmys online. Hulu also lets you stream TV from any device, so you can watch the Emmys live from your phone and tablet too.

Hulu + Live TV costs just $55 a month, but Hulu is currently offering a free trial to the service which you can access here. Sign-up for the free trial now and get it in time to watch the Emmys for free.

2. Sling TV

Sling TV is one of our favorite streaming services and its packages start at just $30 a month, which includes access to ABC to watch the Emmys. You’ll also get all the popular networks like CNN, MSNBC, Bravo, E!, AMC and more than 30 other channels.

Check here to make sure local channels like ABC are available in your area. Then grab Sling TV’s 7-day free trial here, which will get you instant access to watch the Emmys online for free.

3. Vidgo

Vidgo may not be one of the big names in the live streaming market, but they’re one of the best. Their $40 “core” subscription plan includes more than 60 channels, including ABC. Sports fans love Vidgo, as the package also gets you all the ESPN channels, the NFL Network, FS1 and more. Watch on up to three devices at a time.

Vidgo is currently offering a 3-day free trial. There’s no credit check and you can cancel anytime. Get the free trial here and stream the Emmys live on ABC from any device.