2019 Emmy Awards: When Are They, How to Watch

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards take place this Sunday and there are a couple of ways to watch the big show from home.

Fox’s coverage of the Emmys begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with a 90-minute pre-show hosted by Jenny McCarthy, Kelly Osbourne and Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports. The main show begins at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on both coasts.

If you’ve got basic cable, you’ll be able to watch the show through your TV box or antenna. Cable subscribers can also log-in to stream the broadcast on Fox.com or on the FOX NOW app.

If you don’t have cable, you can still catch the show by signing up for Hulu with Live TV or Sling TV. Both services let you stream live TV from your computer, tablet or phone, or by casting it onto a physical television or screen.

Hulu’s deal gets you access to all their originals (like The Handmaid’s Tale, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Stephen King’s Castle Rock) plus all the main live sports and entertainment channels for less than $45/month (think Bravo, E! ESPN, FX and USA). Grab the 7-day free trial they’re offering to lock in a viewing date with the Emmys before Sunday. You can cancel anytime.

Sling TV, meantime, is more of an a la carte package, letting you mix and match channels to create your own TV menu. Pricing starts at just $15/month, which makes Sling TV one of the cheapest deals out there. Again, there’s no contract required, though Sling is currently offering a free Roku Express when you subscribe and prepay for two months of service.

This year’s Primetime Emmy nominees are led by HBO’s Game of Thrones, which earned a record-breaking 32 nominations for its final season.