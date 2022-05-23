How to Watch ‘Downton Abbey’ Online: Where to Stream the Entire Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Crawley family’s story isn’t finished just yet, and with the release of the latest Downton Abbey movie, everyone’s heading back to the Yorkshire country estate. All the beloved characters are back, and Downton Abbey: A New Era serves as a direct sequel to the 2019 film, set in 1928 at the family’s newly-inherited home in the historical south of France.

The British historical drama ran for six award-studded seasons, and even though the final season aired in 2015, there’s never been a better time for hardcore fans and those who’re new to the Crawley family to catch up on all the episodes of the series.

If you’re ready for glitz, glam, and upper-class shenanigans, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the new movie, and the entire Downton Abbey series online — and how to stream it for free.

When Does Downton Abbey: A New Era Premiere? Release Date, Time

Downton Abbey: A New Era opened in theaters in the U.S on Friday, May 20. Right now, the only way to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era is in-person, in theaters. Tickets for the film at your local movie theater will be available online here.

When Will Downton Abbey: A New Era Be Streaming Online?

Starting with films in 2022, all Universal films will be coming to Peacock Premium in as little as 45 days after premiering in theater. There’s no official streaming or VOD release date for Downton Abbey: A New Era as of right now, but we can expect that the film could be on Peacock as early as July 2022.

How to Watch the Downton Abbey Series Online Free

Prime Video is the streamer where you’ll find all six seasons of Downton Abbey available to watch online. Anyone with an Amazon Prime membership can stream Downton Abbey free on Prime Video. Sign into Amazon with your Amazon Prime account and get instant access to watch any episode of the Downton Abbey free as many times as you want.

Once you’re signed into Prime Video, you can also check out recent releases like the Amazon Original Being the Ricardos, starring Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, along with acclaimed series like The Boys and a host of other releases included with Prime.

How to Watch the First Downton Abbey Movie Online

If you want to stream the first Downton Abbey movie online before going to see the sequel, you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max.

Subscriptions start at $9.99 for the month for the ad-support HBO Max plan, or $14.99 each month for ad-free HBO Max plan. Both subscriptions give you access to the new titles on the streaming platform and its app, including new content and originals.

If you want the ability to download Downton Abbey (2019), then you’ll need HBO Max’s ad-free tier plan, which lets you download up to 30 titles to watch whenever you’re not near WiFi. Not to mention you can also stream certain titles in 4K UHD, although that depends on the series or movie.

You can also rent or buy Downton Abbey (2019) and stream it on Prime Video. The first Downton Abbey movie is available to rent for $3.99 in UHD, but you can buy it in UHD for $9.99. If you rent Downton Abbey (2019) on Prime Video, you’ll have 30 days to start your rental, and 48 hours to finish it before your rental period ends.

Does Amazon Prime Have a Free Trial?

Amazon Prime doesn’t offer a free trial to stream series like Downton Abbey online free, but if you’re not currently a Prime member, there’s still a deal you can take advantage of right now.

You can still watch the show with this promotion here, which lets you access all the Amazon Prime perks for one week for just $1.99 before you have to pay the monthly $14.99 membership fee. Use this deal to watch every season of Downton Abbey online now.

How to Get Downton Abbey On DVD

If you’d rather own DVDs of Downton Abbey, you can also find box sets of the full series (and the first movie) on Amazon.

This Collector’s Edition box set includes all 52 episodes of the six award-winning seasons, along with the first movie on DVD. The box set includes over 12 hours of bonus features, including a feature documentary, director’s commentary, and behind-the-scenes footage.

