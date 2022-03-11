How to Watch the Critics’ Choice Awards Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

West Side Story, Dune, and Belfast are among the top contenders vying to take home the award for Best Picture at this weekend’s Critics’ Choice Awards.

Originally set for earlier this year but rescheduled because of Omicron, the show — hosted by Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs — will finally make its way to your screen on Sunday, March 13th.

“Following the science and tracking the course of the Omicron variant, we believe that March 13th will be the right day to properly honor the finest achievements in film and television during the past year,” Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics Choice Association, said in a release in January.

“We could have proceeded with our original January 9th date with limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year,” continued Berlin, “but we decided to wait until we could safely gather in person and truly celebrate with the creative community, industry leaders and our CCA members all together in one beautiful setting for all the world to see.”

Viewers who won’t be in town to attend at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles can tune into the 27th annual event live at home this year.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming ceremony, including the night’s nominees, when it starts, and how to stream the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards online if you don’t have cable.

When Are the Critics’ Choice Awards 2022? Date, Start Time, Channels

The Critics’ Choice Awards will air on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PDT.

This year’s Critics’ Choice Awards will air on TV on the CW and TBS. The awards show broadcasts live at the same time on both networks.

How to Watch the Critics’ Choice Awards on TV

Anyone with access to local networks and cable stations, including the CW Network or TBS, should be able to watch the Critics’ Choice Awards for free on their TVs at the same time as the live broadcast on Sunday.

But if you don’t have traditional cable, you might need to purchase an HD antenna, like the one below. With a digital antenna, you can watch everything from local weather updates to local channels and events like the Critics’ Choice Awards on your TV without paying for cable (though we still recommending checking which stations are available in your location with the antenna before purchasing one).

Amazon

Buy: Digital TV Antenna at $23.99

Are the Critics’ Choice Awards Streaming Online?

Even though you can watch the Critics’ Choice Awards live on TV on TBS or the CW Network, you can also stream it at the same time online even if you’ve cut the cord. Read on for all your streaming options.

How to Stream the Critics’ Choice Awards 2022 Online Free

Fans who want to tune into this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards can stream it live on a couple different platforms. Below, we break down the best ways to stream the show free online, plus where you can stream the Critics’ Choice Awards live on Sunday.

Are the Critics’ Choice Awards on Hulu?

Yes, because the Critics’ Choice Awards will stream live on TBS, you can stream the ceremony free if you have a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Your subscription gets you access to 75+ channels, including TBS, so you can watch the Critics’ Choice Awards online. You also get access to all of Hulu’s regular on-demand streaming offerings, like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Great, Little Fires Everywhere and others.

Buy: Hulu + Live TV Bundle at $69.99

A bonus: Your Hulu + Live TV bundle now includes Disney+ and ESPN+ for the $69.99 price. On top of the savings, the bundle lets you stream live sports and events, new films, and the latest series on multiple devices.

Buy: Hulu + Live TV Bundle at $69.99

Are the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sling TV?

Yes, fans can also stream the Critics’ Choice Awards on TBS live using Sling TV. Sling TV includes two package options, Sling Blue and Sling Orange, which you can try free with a three-day trial here. Each package includes a variety of channels, both of which offer access to TBS, plus 50 hours of DVR storage.

Sling TV’s package options cost $35 each month following your three-day free trial. Start with the Sling free trial here and use it to watch the Critics’ Choice Awards online free.

Buy: 3-Day Free Trial at Sling TV

Who’s Nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award?

For the Best Picture category, Belfast, West Side Story, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Power of the Dog, Licorice Pizza, and King Richard all are among the films that scored nominations for one of the biggest awards of the night. Bonus: You can even stream a majority of them at home before the winners are announced on streaming platforms including Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

As far as TV nominations go, several HBO series, including Mare of Easttown and Succession, received nods in the Best Limited Series and Best Drama Series, respectively. Other nominated series, meantime, include the Hulu Original Only Murders in the Building, WandaVision on Disney+, This Is Us, and Ted Lasso, from Apple TV+.