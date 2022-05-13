‘Conversations With Friends’: How to Watch the New Series Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been over two years since Normal People premiered (and became one of 2020’s best TV shows), and now, another Sally Rooney adaptation, Conversations With Friends, finally makes its streaming debut this weekend. And if the juicy page-turner is any indication, fans are in store for a binge-worthy series. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Conversations With Friends online — and how to stream it for free.

When Does Conversations With Friends Premiere?

Told over 12 episodes, Conversations With Friends premieres on Hulu on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Based on the bestselling author’s debut novel, the series follows the complicated relationship between best friends (and exes) Frances and Bobbi, played by Alison Oliver and Sasha Lane, and married couple Nick and Melissa, played by Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke.

The episode rollout is similar to that of Normal People: Hulu says that you can stream Conversations With Friends in its entirety starting on Sunday night.

Buy: Hulu Unlimited Streaming at $6.99

How to Watch Conversations With Friends Online

Hulu is the only streaming service that you can watch Conversations With Friends online. Anyone with a Hulu subscription can stream all of the new episodes of the Hulu Original series, as well as everything in the streamer’s library.

The service offers three main subscription packages: Hulu (With Ads), Hulu (No Ads), and Hulu + Live TV.

Buy: Hulu Unlimited Streaming at $6.99

Hulu’s ad-supported subscription costs $6.99 per month, or you can pay $69.99 for an annual membership. Hulu’s ad-free plan, meantime, will run you just $12.99 per month.

You can also bundle Hulu’s ad-supported plan with Disney+ and ESPN+ for as little as $14 each month. Get the Disney Bundle here.

How to Watch Conversations With Friends Free on Hulu

If you have a Hulu subscription, you can watch Conversations With Friends for free online, whether you stream it on your smart TV or on the Hulu app on your phone.

Hulu offers 30-day free trials for both its ad-supported and ad-free monthly subscription packages. You can watch each episode for free during that month-long trial before your subscription fee begins.

Buy: Hulu Unlimited Streaming at $6.99

Viewers can also watch Conversations With Friends online with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, though Hulu doesn’t currently provide a free trial for that specific package.

Is Conversations With Friends Based on a Book?

Yes, the new Hulu Original series Conversations With Friends is based on Rooney’s novel of the same name.

Amazon

Buy: 'Conversations With Friends' at $12.59

Originally published in 2017, Conversations With Friends became a hit following its release, with several publications calling it one of the best books of the year. If you want to read the book before watching the new series, you can buy the novel in paperback and hardcover online, and it’s also available as a Kindle edition and audiobook.

Along with Conversations With Friends, Rooney has also published the bestseller Normal People, which also became a hit Hulu series, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.

Amazon

Buy: 'Normal People' at $9.33

Most recently, Rooney published her third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, in 2021, which became a New York Times bestseller.

Amazon

Buy: 'Beautiful World, Where Are You' at $16.80