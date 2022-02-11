How to Watch ‘Bel-Air,’ the New ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Now this is a story all about how… to stream the Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air. Decades since the original first aired, the new show — based on Morgan Cooper’s fake trailer from 2019 that went viral — gives the popular Nineties sitcom a dramatic new angle, with familiar characters like Will, Carlton and Uncle Phil returning for an hour-long series that offers a grittier look into life from West Philadelphia to LA.

Here’s what to know about Bel-Air and how to stream the new Fresh Prince reboot online for free.

When Can You Watch Bel-Air? Premiere Date

Bel-Air premieres on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13. While the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was available to watch on TV on NBC, running for six seasons, Peacock is the new streaming arm of NBCUniversal, and will be the exclusive home to the Bel-Air reboot.

How to Watch Bel-Air Online?

If you want to watch Bel-Air online, you’ll need to sign up for Peacock. Peacock is the only place to stream Bel-Air online and a subscription to the streamer starts at just $4.99 a month.

The first three episodes of Bel-Air will be available to watch on Peacock beginning on Super Bowl Sunday. Each episode after that will land on Peacock every Thursday, with 10 episodes total in the first season.

How to Watch Bel-Air Online Free on Peacock

There’s some good news for Fresh Prince fans if you want to watch Bel-Air online for free. Bel-Air‘s first episode is available to watch on Peacock for free, though subscribers will need to upgrade to the $4.99/month Peacock Premium package to watch the additional weekly episodes.

If you want to stream the entire season of Bel-Air for free online, there are a couple ways to do it. You can get Peacock Premium for free if you have certain Xfinity Flex or Xfinity X1 or Cox Internet plans. Check PeacockTV.com to see if your plan qualifies, and then use the deal to watch Bel-Air online for free.

Bel-Air on Peacock: Plot, Cast, Runtime, Number of Episodes

You won’t be able to binge the complete Bel-Air series right away, but you can watch the first three episodes of the series starting on Super Bowl Sunday. Season 1 includes 10 hour-long episodes.

Bel-Air‘s cast stars Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton), Hilary Banks (Coco Jones), Akira Akbar (Ashley), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa). Will Smith joined the Morgan Cooper-directed series as one of the executive producers with Westbrook Studios.

If you’re curious about the reboot’s storyline, per an official synopsis of the show: “Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.”

How to Watch the Original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Amazon, HBO Max

Fans of the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starring Will Smith can own the complete series on DVD. Right now, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air box set is available for 47% off on Amazon, which includes all the seasons of the Will Smith sitcom and behind-the-scenes extras spread out over 22 total discs.

Another place to watch the Fresh Prince? You can stream all six seasons of Fresh Prince online on HBO Max. HBO Max’s ad-free plan costs just $14.99 each month, though you can try it free for a week with the Hulu + HBO Max free trial bundle.

Bel-Air meantime premieres on Peacock and Peacock Premium on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13.

