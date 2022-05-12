How to Watch ‘Barry’ Online: Where to Stream the Bill Hader Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Bringing pitch-black comedy, tight drama, and Emmy-winning performances, Barry is a series unlike any other. After a widely-acclaimed first season and a so-so second season, the series is finally back for a third season that’s significantly better than the last.

Whether you’re just starting Bill Hader’s series or looking to keep up with Barry Season 3, read on. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Barry online, including where to stream Barry Season 3 now.

How to Watch Barry on TV

If you want to watch Barry on TV, tune into HBO, where new episodes air on Sundays at 10 p.m. You will need to get a cable package that has HBO (we like this one from Verizon Fios) to watch Barry on TV.

How to Watch Barry Season 3 Online

The easiest way to watch Barry online is with HBO Max. With an HBO Max membership, you’ll be able to watch Barry Seasons 1 and 2 on-demand, and you can watch every new episode of Barry Season 3 as they come out on Sunday evenings.

HBO Max has two subscription tiers: HBO Max with ads, which costs $9.99 per month, and HBO Max without ads, which costs $14.99 per month. We think the ad-free HBO subscription is worth the extra cost, as there won’t be any interruptions while you stream Barry.

Whichever subscription tier you choose, you’ll be able to access the HBO Max app and stream Barry online through your smart TV, streaming device, tablet, or phone. Besides letting you watch Barry online, an HBO Max subscription gets you streaming access to other hit series like Succession and Game of Thrones.

Can You Watch Barry On Hulu?

You can also watch Barry on Hulu by getting the HBO Max add-on for your existing Hulu account. This puts the two streaming services in one place (and on one bill), which some users appreciate. The HBO Max Hulu add-on costs $14.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day HBO Max free trial before you pay. Just like a regular HBO Max subscription, this Hulu option will let you stream Barry Season 3 and past seasons on all smart devices.

Can You Watch Barry on Amazon Prime Video?

Prime members can watch Barry on Amazon Prime Video by getting an HBO Max Prime Video add-on. Just like the Hulu HBO Max add-on above, this attaches your HBO Max subscription to your Prime Video membership for streamlined browsing and billing. The HBO Max add-on costs $14.99 per month through Amazon Prime Video and lets you watch Barry online on Amazon.

How to Watch Barry Free Online

While HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial, there is a good hack to watch Barry for free online. Hulu members can take advantage of the aforementioned HBO Max free trial using the Hulu add-on to get a seven-day free trial to HBO Max. This will let you watch Barry for free for seven days. If you’re not currently a Hulu subscriber, you can still get the HBO Max free trial after signing up for Hulu’s 30-day free trial.

Barry Season 3: Release Date, Finale

Barry Season 3 premiered on April 24m and the season finale is slated to air on HBO on June 12.

Will There Be A Barry Season 4?

While we’re enjoying Barry Season 3, many fans are already asking if there will be a fourth season of Barry. The answer is yes: Series creators Hader and Alec Berg have confirmed that Barry Season 4 is already in the works, per The Hollywood Reporter. Hader will reportedly be taking on a larger directorial role in the show’s fourth season, directing all eight episodes (he’s previously directed only a few from each season).

