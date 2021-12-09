‘And Just Like That’: How to Watch the New ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte return to the small screen for the latest installment in the Sex and the City franchise, And Just Like That, which is streaming now on HBO Max.

“The more I live, the more I found that if you have good friends in your corner, anything’s possible,” Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) speaks into a podcast mic in the a trailer for the new show. And Just Like That arrives over a decade after Sex and the City 2‘s 2010 theatrical release, but instead of a single movie this time, fans will get the chance to binge episodes from week to week.

Can’t help but wonder when — and where — you can catch up with Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte for the premiere of And Just Like That? Here’s all you need to know about how to stream the latest HBO Max Original series online.

When Is the And Just Like That Release Date?

And Just Like That premiered with the first two episodes on HBO Max on December 9th. Episodes will hit the streaming service every Thursday after that.

There are 10 episodes in the first season of And Just Like That, with episode lengths running between 42-44 minutes.

How to Watch And Just Like That Online

If you want to watch And Just Like That, the only way to watch the Sex and the City reboot is online through HBO Max (it won’t be available on traditional cable). To stream And Just Like That online, you’ll need an HBO Max subscription.

Want to start streaming And Just Like That on HBO Max? The streaming service offers two different plans: HBO Max With Ads ($9.99 per month) and HBO Max Ads-free ($14.99 per month). The plans are also available annually, which HBO says will save you about 16%.

Both plans get you instant access to watch new episodes of And Just Like That as they hit the streamer, and the ability to watch the new Sex and the City series on-demand as many times as you want.

With your subscription, you can stream And Just Like That, more HBO Max Originals, and even select Warner Bros. movies at the same time as their theatrical releases (think the new Matrix film due out this month).

How to Watch And Just Like That on TV

And Just Like That is an HBO Max exclusive so it isn’t airing on any TV channels. But you can cast HBO Max onto your TV screen using things like Roku or Amazon Fire TV if you want to watch on And Just Like That TV.

Your HBO Max subscription also lets you watch And Just Like That on your phone, tablet or laptop. Sign up for HBO Max using the link below.

How to Watch And Just Like That for Free on HBO Max

HBO Max doesn’t offer any free streaming right now, but if you want to watch And Just Like That online free, there are a few bundle options that include the streaming service, including the Hulu with HBO Max 7-day free trial below.

Two other ways to get HBO Max free: Cricket Wireless has a promotion that gets you HBO Max (with Ads) at no extra charge with its $60 unlimited plan. AT&T, meantime, offers a free HBO Max subscription with certain wireless and internet plans, including AT&T Unlimited Elite and AT&T Fiber – Internet 1000 plans. Read more about how to get HBO Max through AT&T here.

Each of those plans will let you watch And Just Like That on HBO free online.

How to Watch the Sex and the City Movies and Series for Free

Sex and the City: The Movie and Sex and the City 2 are both available to rent on Amazon Prime, or you can watch them for free at any time with an HBO Max subscription. Another option for those who don’t have a Prime or HBO Max account is purchasing the movies on Blu-ray.

Target

Buy: 'Sex and the City 1 & 2' at $20.99

As for the series, all six seasons are available to stream on both HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, though you’ll need to buy the episodes or seasons through Amazon. You can also purchase the complete collection (including the films) on Blu-ray on Amazon. (Note: At press time, the box set is 41% off online.)

Amazon

Buy: 'Sex and the City': Complete Series +… at $81.49

And Just Like That Plot, Cast Number of Episodes, Finale Date

As for the new SATC chapter’s storylines, HBO says And Just Like That “follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the complicated reality of life and love in their 50s.”

And Just Like That also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler. Unlike the franchise’s six seasons and two films, Kim Cattrall, who starred as Samantha, isn’t in the upcoming 10 episodes.

And Just Like That‘s finale will air on Thursday, February 3rd.