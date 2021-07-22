How to Watch the 2021 Tokyo Olympics: Stream the Games Free Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Let the games begin! After being pushed from 2020 to 2021 due to Covid-19, the Tokyo Summer Olympics will officially kick off with the opening ceremony on July 23rd. The Games, which will run until August 8th, might look a bit different this year, but it’ll still be a place to showcase the talents of top athletes from around the world.

Though it’s been pushed back a year, the event — the 32nd Summer Olympiad — is still going by “2020 Olympics,” per the Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers. Official (and unofficial) merchandise and all signage will still say “Tokyo 2020.”

Organizers announced in June that international spectators would be barred from attending, and a recent rise in Covid cases in Japan have now changed health and safety guidelines so that no spectators will be allowed at all, at any events in Tokyo. So if you want to watch the Olympics this year, the only way to do it is from home.

NBCUniversal is the main broadcast partner for 2021 Tokyo Olympics Games programming across cable, broadcast, and digital platforms. Your basic cable package (like this one we like from Verizon) will let you watch the Olympics on TV.

But if you’ve cut the cord and want to watch the Olympics without cable, there are other ways to catch the daily live shows, Olympics channels, highlights and event replays so you can stream the competition for free online. Here are all the details you need to know.

When Are the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics run from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, August 8. Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. ET and 16 hours ahead of PT, so keep in mind that some events will be early in the morning if you want to watch live in the U.S.

How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on Friday, July 23, starting at 7 am ET / 4 am PT. The Olympics Opening Ceremony will air live on NBC at 6:55 am ET. However, if you want to sleep in, the ceremony will re-air at 7:30 pm ET and 4:30 pm PT Friday.

Most events will kick off the next day, though some soccer and softball matchups started airing Tuesday, July 20.

How to Watch the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on TV

If you want to watch the Olympics on TV, you’ll either need a traditional cable package (like these plans from AT&T which you can order now) or you can tune into NBC and its affiliates through a digital antenna if you have one.

Amazon

Buy: Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna at $28.90

This digital antenna above gets you access to your local NBC affiliate to watch the Olympics on your TV. It supports up to 4K broadcast too, and its 250+ mile-range means your signal will be strong. Order the antenna through Amazon Prime and have it delivered in time to watch the Olympics this week.

The Tokyo Olympics will air across NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, the Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel. Verizon Fios will also broadcast NBC Universal’s coverage of the Olympic Games for the first time ever in 4K Ultra HD. If you have a 4K TV and Fios TV One, you can catch the Olympic Games on dedicated 4K channels, including NBC, Golf Channel, and the Olympic Channel. This will include 4K coverage of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, live competitions, and next day even replays. Get more details about Fios TV plans here.

For everyone else, here’s how to watch or stream the events online.

How to Watch the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Online

Even though games will be available to watch across multiple television channels, if you don’t have a traditional cable package, you can always get NBC, NBCSN and MSNBC through a number of live TV streaming services.

1. Watch the Olympics on Sling TV

Sling TV gets you access to NBC, NBCSN and MSNBC to watch the Olympics live. Right now, Sling TV is offering a $10 deal for your first month of streaming, including unlimited free DVR Plus for that same month.

Sling TV lets you customize which channels you want on your plan, so can stream the Olympic Games (including other on-demand content) on NBC. Sling TV’s app pairs with virtually any device to let you watch the 2021 Olympics live from your phone, computer, tablet, and more.

2. Watch the Olympics on fuboTV

Another way to stream the Olympics live online is through fuboTV. A subscription to fubo gets you more than 200 TV channels, including NBC channel, where you can stream the Tokyo Olympics live. Fubo also gets you access to the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and you get hours of cloud-based DVR storage if you don’t want to wake up and watch the events live.

3. Watch the Olympics on Hulu + Live TV

You may already be aware of the original series and on-demand programming from Hulu, but the streaming service’s Hulu + Live TV plan will also get you access to NBC (and more than 60 other television channels) so you can watch the Olympics, live sports and more. Hulu will let you watch coverage of the event from your TV, tablet, laptop or other connected device.

4. Watch the Olympics on Peacock

If you want to stream the Olympics online, you can sign up for NBCUniversal’s own streaming service, Peacock. Since the 2021 Olympic Games are airing on NBC, you can stream the event live on Peacock for free through the app, which includes viewing from a laptop, smartphone, or smart TV. With Peacock you’ll also get access to NBC’s other live events and catalogue of hit shows, such as The Office and Saved by the Bell.

How to Stream the Olympics Free Online



Want to stream the 2021 Olympics online for free?

fuboTV currently has a week-long free trial that you can sign up for to stream the 2021 Tokyo Olympics free online. Get more details here.

For a blend of live coverage, on-demand content, clips, highlights and replays all in one place, Hulu has a 7-day free trial so you can watch the Olympics. Test it out and get instant access to NBC to watch the 2021 Olympics without cable.

The Tokyo Olympics will also be available free online via Peacock, which has a free tier with no subscription required. But you won’t get access to their full catalogue of content, so we suggest watching the Olympics online free with Peacock Premium’s 7-day free trial. It’ll give you everything the platform has to offer, and more of your favorite NBC programs.

Another good Olympics streaming deal: Peacock has partnered with wine delivery company Winc on a deal for three months of unlimited streaming access when you order four bottles of wine on Winc.com.

For just $29.95, this new Peacock deal will get you a full summer’s worth of content you don’t miss a single event of the games, or any shows and movies for that matter. Not to mention, you’ll also get a few bottles to uncork and sip while watching the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.