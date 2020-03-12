‘How to Fix a Drug Scandal’: See First Trailer for Netflix Docuseries

A docuseries about the biggest law enforcement scandal in Massachusetts history — the subject of a 2018 Rolling Stone article — will debut on Netflix this spring and Rolling Stone has the exclusive look at How to Fix a Drug Scandal’s first trailer.

The four-part docuseries revolves around Amherst, Massachusetts, drug lab chemist Sonja Farak who became addicted to the narcotics she was supposed to be testing. In covering her tracks, Farak falsified thousands of results and opened the door to overturning hundreds of wrongful convictions.

How to Fix a Drug Scandal, which premieres April 1st on the streaming service, was directed by Erin Lee Carr, the documentarian behind Mommy Dead and Dearest, Thought Crimes: The Case of the Cannibal Cop and At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal.

Paul Solotaroff, author of the Rolling Stone article “And Justice For None: Inside Biggest Law Enforcement Scandal in Massachusetts History,” is featured among the experts, witnesses, lawyers and law enforcement officers in the docuseries.

Netflix said of the docuseries in a statement, “In 2013, Massachusetts State Police arrest 35-year-old crime drug lab lab chemist Sonja Farak for tampering with evidence: and that was only the beginning. Over time, details emerged that Farak had been in fact using the drugs that she was tasked with testing. Did anyone know what had been going on? And when did they find out? The scope of Farak’s addiction — and the number of people convicted as a result of her drug-testing — comes to light, despite repeated efforts to suppress evidence in the case.”