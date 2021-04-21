‘How I Met Your Father’ Series With Hilary Duff Heads to Hulu

How I Met Your Father, a “sequel” to How I Met Your Mother, has been given a 10-episode order from Hulu, with Hilary Duff set to star in the streaming service’s take on the beloved sitcom.

HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will return as executive producers, with This Is Us’ Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger tapped to serve as showrunners.

“Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father,” Bays and Thomas said in a statement. “We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)”

As the Hollywood Reporter notes, this isn’t the first attempt at a How I Met Your Mother spinoff: A pilot episode for How I Met Your Dad starring Greta Gerwig was filmed in 2014 but wasn’t picked up, and How I Met Your Father itself underwent numerous rewrites over the past few years before settling at Hulu.

According to Hulu, the “sequel” series begins in the near future, where Sophie (Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father, “a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” Hulu said.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie,” Duff said in a statement.

“As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 and a halfs in there!”

How I Met Your Mother ran for nine seasons and 208 episodes from 2005 to 2014. Relive the series with our 30 favorite moments from the original run.