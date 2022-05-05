‘House of the Dragon’: Families Plot for Iron Throne in New Teaser

HBO has shared a new teaser for their upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon ahead of the show’s Aug. 21 premiere.

Following the first preview for the much-anticipated series in October, the latest trailer delves more into the palace intrigue revolving around the Targaryens, their dragons, and the Iron Throne.

“We play an ugly game. You have the determination to win it,” Rhys Ifans’ Otto Hightower, the “Hand of the King,” tells his daughter Alicent (played by Olivia Cooke) in the teaser.

The new show is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book Fire and Blood, a companion to the A Song of Ice and Fire series that inspired Game of Thrones. Set 200 years before the events of the beloved HBO series, House of the Dragon will tell the story of the rise and fall of House Targaryen, the ruling house into which Emilia Clarke’s GoT character Daenerys Targaryen was eventually born.

House of the Dragon also stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen; Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child; Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the king’s younger brother and heir to the throne; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, a sea adventurer and Lord of House Velaryon; and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, an ally to Prince Daemon.

The series’ 10-episode first season was among Rolling Stone’s Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2022. House of the Dragon features a different creative team than its predecessor, with George R.R. Martin himself as an executive producer and co-creator.