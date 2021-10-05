House Targaryen Rules Westeros in New Teaser for ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

The Targaryens are back with their trusty dragons in the new teaser for the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

The new show is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book, Fire and Blood, a companion to the main A Song of Ice and Fire series that inspired Game of Thrones. Set 200 years before the events of GoT, House of the Dragon will tell the story of the rise and fall of House Targaryen, the ruling house into which Emilia Clarke’s GoT character Daenerys Targaryen was eventually born.

The new teaser for the show doesn’t offer much in the way of plot points, but it certainly establishes House Targaryen as a mighty and ruthless force on the Iron Throne. As one character says at the end, “Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.”

House of the Dragon will star Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child; Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, her younger brother and heir to the throne; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, a sea adventurer and Lord of House Velaryon; Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightowar, the “Hand of the King,” and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Otto’s daughter. The series also boasts Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Savannah Steyn, and Theo Nate.