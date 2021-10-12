Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper Star as Bumbling Thieves in New ‘Home Alone’ Revamp

Disney+ has released the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, the 20th Century Studio revival of the holiday favorite Home Alone film franchise. The movie — which stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and Archie Yates — arrives on November 12th.

In the trailer, Yates portrays Max Mercer, who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Tokyo, Japan, for the holidays. Kemper and Delaney (dressed as Santa) step into the role of the bumbling thieves, against whom Max must protect his home at all cost.

The Dan Mazer-directed film also stars Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell.

The film follows the five previously released Home Alone installments of the franchise, which were based on a screenplay by John Hughes.