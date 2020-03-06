Brooklynn Prince Stars in ‘Home Before Dark’: Watch the Trailer

Brooklynn Prince, also known as the precocious young actress from The Florida Project, is now starring in an Apple TV+ series called Home Before Dark, which released its first trailer on Friday.

A mystery caper in line with Harriet the Spy, the 10-episode show stars Prince as Hilde Lysiak, a nine-year-old aspiring journalist who discovers a cold case with connections to her father (Jim Sturgess).

As you might expect, Hilde receives some blowback from the small-town police chief and other forces in charge of the case, but she makes some necessary allies to help solve it.

“Why are you helping me?” Hilde asks a female police officer who shares some case files with her.

“I don’t like me when they pat me on the head, either,” the officer says, before the two of them fist-bump.

Home Before Dark is executive-produced by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and helmed by New Girl and Daredevil alums Dana Fox and Dara Resnik. The rest of the cast includes Abby Miller, Louis Herthum, Michael Weston, and Kylie Rogers. The show premieres on April 3rd, only on Apple TV+.