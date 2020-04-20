A Revolution Comes for ‘Hollywood’ in Trailer for New Ryan Murphy Series

Netflix has shared the first trailer for Hollywood, the streaming platform’s latest limited series, from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The seven-episode series launches May 1st.

As glimpsed in the teaser, Hollywood envisions what the post-World War II movie-studio system would be like if actors, screenwriters, and directors from marginalized communities infiltrated its ranks. The show will explore the unfair and sadly very true biases that existed for people of color, women, and members of the LGBTQ community during Hollywood’s Golden Age, while also imagining what a fairer system would have been like. As with any Ryan Murphy series, there’s also a lot of gloss and camp at play — cue explosions, lavish ballrooms, Rock Hudson cameos, and Jim Parsons yelling at someone at a dinner party for not recognizing Scarlett O’Hara.

Hollywood stars series regulars David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, Jake Picking, and Joe Mantello, with special-guest-star appearances by Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino, Rob Reiner, Michelle Krusiec, and Queen Latifah. The show is written by Murphy, Brennan, Janet Mock, and Reilly Smith, and directed by Murphy, Mock, Daniel Minahan, Michael Uppendahl, and Jessica Yu.