 Revolution Comes for 'Hollywood' in Trailer for New Ryan Murphy Series - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Social Distancing With Luke Combs: Raising Chickens and Writing Songs Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

A Revolution Comes for ‘Hollywood’ in Trailer for New Ryan Murphy Series

Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Queen Latifah star in Janet Mock-penned limited series

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix has shared the first trailer for Hollywood, the streaming platform’s latest limited series, from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The seven-episode series launches May 1st.

As glimpsed in the teaser, Hollywood envisions what the post-World War II movie-studio system would be like if actors, screenwriters, and directors from marginalized communities infiltrated its ranks. The show will explore the unfair and sadly very true biases that existed for people of color, women, and members of the LGBTQ community during Hollywood’s Golden Age, while also imagining what a fairer system would have been like. As with any Ryan Murphy series, there’s also a lot of gloss and camp at play — cue explosions, lavish ballrooms, Rock Hudson cameos, and Jim Parsons yelling at someone at a dinner party for not recognizing Scarlett O’Hara.

Hollywood stars series regulars David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, Jake Picking, and Joe Mantello, with special-guest-star appearances by Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino, Rob Reiner, Michelle Krusiec, and Queen Latifah. The show is written by Murphy, Brennan, Janet Mock, and Reilly Smith, and directed by Murphy, Mock, Daniel Minahan, Michael Uppendahl, and Jessica Yu.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Darren Criss, Dylan McDermott, Janet Mock, Jim Parsons, Netflix, Queen Latifah, Ryan Murphy, trailer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.