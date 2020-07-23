Lyra Ventures Into the Multiverse in New Trailer for ‘His Dark Material’ Season Two

HBO has released the official trailer for Season Two of His Dark Material, their adaptation of Philip Pullman’s beloved series of fantasy novels by the same name.

Season Two picks up with Lyra (Dafne Keen) arriving in a mysterious and abandoned city after crossing a bridge to the multiverse, which was opened after (spoiler alert) the nefarious Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) killed her friend Roger.

In this new world, Lyra finally meets Will (Amir Wilson) — a young orphan running from his own troubled past — and the two soon realize their fates are linked to reuniting Will with his father. But as Lyra and Will begin their journey together, the pair find themselves facing an array of obstacles, including a larger battle brewing around them, and the ever-looming presence of Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson), who remains bent on bringing Lyra home.

Season Two of His Dark Material will feature returning cast members Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby and Ariyon Bakare as Lord Boreal. New performers joining the show include Andrew Scott as John Parry, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi and Simone Kirby as Dr. Mary Malone.

His Dark Materials will return to HBO this fall.