Hillary Clinton Gets a Docuseries on Hulu

Hulu has released the teaser trailer for Hillary, an original four-part docuseries exploring the life of former Secretary of State, former First Lady and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The series will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this January and will be released on Hulu on March 6th.

Directed by Nanette Burstein, Hillary features interviews with the former candidate as well as Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, various former aids and staff, journalists and close friends of the family. It will also feature never-before-seen campaign footage from 2016, before Clinton lost the presidential election to President Donald Trump.

“Executive produced by Burstein, Howard T. Owens and Ben Silverman for Propagate, the series gives viewers an up-close view of the woman who has permeated American culture for more than 30 years and her historic presidential run,” the synopsis reads.

Hillary is the latest in feature-length documentaries and docuseries produced for Hulu, following the critically lauded Minding the Gap and Ask Dr. Ruth.