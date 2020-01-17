Hillary Clinton Gets Personal in New Hulu Documentary Trailer

Hillary Clinton looks back on her 2016 presidential campaign in the new trailer for Hillary, a four-part documentary series premiering March 6th on Hulu.

The series weaves together Clinton’s biographical history with the rise and fall of her bid for president, featuring interviews with Clinton herself along with her husband Bill Clinton, her daughter Chelsea Clinton, former campaign staffers, former President Barack Obama and more. The trailer shows Clinton’s examination of her marriage to Bill and her shaky role as the First Lady, including her famous “women’s rights are human rights” speech and the rift between the couple during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

“I wanted nothing to do with him,” she says. “Chelsea stood between us and held both of our hands.”

Hillary is directed by documentarian Nanette Burstein (The Kid Stays in the Picture), and was originally meant to be a more straightforward campaign documentary before Clinton’s loss to President Donald Trump. In a recent press tour stop, as reported by Deadline, Clinton said she was “very impressed” with Burstein’s reworking of the documentary into a “bigger story” that was “part of the arc of women’s history.”