Hillary Clinton Discusses Republican Voter Suppression, Roger Stone on ‘Daily Show’

Former presidential candidate calls Trump’s commutation of Stone’s sentence “a continuation of the cover-up”

Jon Blistein

Hillary Clinton spoke about her efforts to help boost voting ahead of the November election and President Donald Trump letting Roger Stone off the hook in an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show Monday.

Clinton said she’s been working with the advocacy group Democracy Docket, which is focused on bringing legal challenges to laws and practices that suppress voters. She dismissed the favored talking point of Republicans and Trump that making the vote more readily available (especially by mail during the COVID-19 crisis) leads to more fraud, and instead called Republican policies that try to keep the vote down — like requiring photo IDs — “the real danger to the integrity of our elections.”

She continued: “I want a fair election. If people get to vote and they, for whatever reason, vote for Donald Trump — OK. We’ll accept it, not happily. But I don’t think that’s what will happen, because I think the more people who can actually get to the polls, whether by mail or in-person, and get their votes counted, then we are going to have the kind of election we should have.”

Elsewhere, Clinton spoke about the Hulu documentary Hillary, Trump’s response to the coronavirus, his disregard for science and belated decision to wear a mask. Noah also asked Clinton for her thoughts on Trump’s decision to commute the prison sentence of Roger Stone after he was found guilty on seven counts, including witnesses tampering and lying to Congress.

Calling presidential pardon and commutation powers a corrective for those who have been punished unfairly, Clinton said: “In this case, it’s a continuation of the cover-up. Because the one thing that Trump is fearful of, when it comes to his being president, is that finally we will see how illegitimate his victory actually was, and how he was involved in the seeking of foreign help, and then the utilization of it, and how Roger Stone was critical to that. But unless Trump is defeated at the polls in November, we will never really know everything there is to know about this really deep ongoing dismantling of institutions and undermining the rule of law and the original sin of the way he actually won the election.”

 

