Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Hilary Swank Battles Loneliness in Space in ‘Away’ Teaser

In the new Netflix series, Swank’s character leads a crew on the first mission to Mars

Angie Martoccio

Hilary Swank stars as an astronaut dealing with family separation in the new teaser for Away, which hits Netflix on September 4th.

“I miss you guys,” Swank’s character Emma Green says in the clip, holding a family photo that shows her husband (Josh Charles) and 15-year-old daughter (Talitha Bateman) before allowing it to float on the ship. “I love you so much. And just remember, the further away I get, I’m just getting closer to being back to you.”

The series revolves around Green, who is leading an international crew on the first mission to Mars — which will take three years. Her family life on Earth gets increasingly strained and difficult in her absence. She’s accompanied by Russian cosmonaut (Misha Popov), botanist Kwesi Weisberg-Adebayo (Ato Essandoh), Air Force fighter pilot Ram Arya (Ray Panthaki) and chemist Lu Wang (Vivian Wu).

Away was created by Andrew Hinderaker. Showrunner Jessica Goldberg executive-produced the show, as well as Swank, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Andrew Hinderaker, Edward Zwick, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein.

Swank last starred in The Hunt, a 2019 horror-thriller that was originally scheduled to hit theaters in September 2019 but was canceled after being criticized by President Trump. It was officially released in March 2020.

In This Article: Hilary Swank, Netflix

