 Hilary Swank Leads a Mission to Mars in the New Trailer for 'Away'
Rolling Stone

Hilary Swank Leaves Her Family Behind to Lead Mission to Mars in ‘Away’ Trailer

Upcoming Netflix series to premiere in September

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Hilary Swank plays an astronaut on the first mission to Mars in the new trailer for Away, set to premiere September 4th on Netflix.

The show will mix tense outer space adventure and fraught family drama, as Swank’s character, Emma Green, grapples with the decision to embark on a three-year journey that forces her to leave behind her 15-year-old daughter, Lex (Talitha Bateman) and husband, Matt (Josh Charles), a NASA engineer also involved with the mission on Earth. As the trailer teases, Matt suffers a medical emergency in the middle of the mission, rattling Emma’s confidence and forcing her to regain the trust of the international crew — who’ve also left behind loved ones — she’s been tasked with leading as their voyage to Mars grows increasingly dangerous.

Away will also star Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki and Vivian Wu as the other members of the Mars mission crew. Monique Curnen will play a former astronaut, who gave up her career to care for her special needs child, and who also helps care for Matt and Lex in Emma’s absence.

