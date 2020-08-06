Hulu’s ‘High Fidelity’ Series Canceled After One Season

Hulu’s High Fidelity series, starring Zoë Kravitz, has been canceled after one season, Variety confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Kravitz starred as Rob, a pop culture-obsessed record store owner in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, who confronts several past failed romances. The show was a gender-bending, modern retelling of the 2000 film starring John Cusack and Kravitz’s mother Lisa Bonet, and it earned praise from critics during its lone season.

The show was created by Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka, who executive-produced with Kravitz, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio.

High Fidelity was originally ordered as a series by Disney more than two years ago for their then-upcoming Disney Plus streaming platform. Following Disney’s acquisition of Hulu, the company switched High Fidelity over to the other platform in April 2019, likely because the show’s more adult themes were a better fit for Hulu than the typically PG-rated Disney Plus.

In June, Kravitz expressed interest in producing a second season of the series. “I think the show has a lot of potential,” she said. “I think there’s a lot more growing to do for everybody and a lot more trouble to get into. There’s a lot of places we could go and I would love to go there.”