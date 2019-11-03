See White House Honor Hero Dog in ‘SNL’ Sketch

In addition to starring in the Saturday Night Live cold open as Elizabeth Warren, Kate McKinnon revived her Kellyanne Conway impression for a sketch where the White House honored the “hero dog” that took down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a raid.

Cecily Strong portrays a military linguistics expert who serves as Conan the K9 commando service dog’s interpreter during the press conference, doling out responses to the press on behalf of Conan while somehow simultaneously keeping the fidgety dog sitting at the podium so it won’t ruin the sketch.

“I do this job for two reasons: One, I love my country. Two, belly rubs,” Strong’s canine interpreter tells the press corps.

When asked whether Conan was scared during the terrorist raid, his interpreter responded, “It could have been worse: The terrorists have guns and explosives, but at least they don’t have vacuum cleaners.” As for life after the Baghdadi raid, “What can I say? Honestly, I’m drowning in bitches.”

As for that ridiculous medal the dog received in an infamous Photoshop picture propagated by Trump, Conan complained, “What is this janky fake medal the president put on my neck? It just has a picture of a paw on it. What the hell is that? You don’t give humans a medal with a foot on it.”