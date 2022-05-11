 Henry Winkler to Share His Life Story in Memoir Due Out in 2024 - Rolling Stone
Henry Winkler to Share His Life Story in Memoir Due Out in 2024

“It’s hard to remember what happened the day before yesterday. But here I go,” Barry actor quips of still-untitled tome

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Henry Winkler attends the Season 3 Premiere Of HBO's "Barry" at Rolling Greens on April 18, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/FilmMagic)CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Henry Winkler attends the Season 3 Premiere Of HBO's "Barry" at Rolling Greens on April 18, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/FilmMagic)

Henry Winkler

FilmMagic

Henry Winkler will recount his life and career, from “the Fonz” to Barry, in a memoir due out in 2024.

Celadon Books announced Wednesday that the beloved 76-year-old actor has agreed to a deal to pen his memoir, which will cover his lengthy career in television and film as an actor, producer, and director; in addition to his 100+ on-screen credits, Winkler also produced the series MacGyver and directed films like Cop and a Half.

Winkler quipped of the tome in a statement, “I am both excited and nervous to contemplate writing a memoir because it’s hard to remember what happened the day before yesterday. But here I go!”

The still-untitled memoir is actually Winkler’s second autobiography, but first in over 45 years: He wrote The Other Side of Henry Winkler: My Story during the peak of the Happy Days run in 1976. Since then, he’s appeared on shows like Parks & Recreation, Arrested Development, and, most recently, Barry, winning an Emmy for the latter. 

Winkler is also an accomplished author, having co-written the popular Hank Zipzer children’s book series in addition to 2011’s I’ve Never Met an Idiot on the River: Reflections on Family, Photography, and Fly-Fishing.

“Henry Winkler is one of the most beloved actors in America…his fans both young and old are devoted to the core,” Celadon Books president and publisher Deb Futter said in a statement. “He has led an extraordinary life which will translate into an extraordinary memoir.”

