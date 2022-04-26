Henry Winkler Insists He’s the Next Batman on ‘Corden’

Henry Winkler stopped by The Late Late Show to discuss the third season of Barry and told host James Corden that he had been cast as the next Batman. In the clip, Winkler insists he will be replacing Robert Pattinson as the caped hero and will star in a film alongside someone he calls “Batman’s little man, Dennis.”

When Corden says he thinks Winkler might be mistaken, pointing out that the supposed Batman logo on his back is actually two lizards holding vape pens, the actor replies, “I didn’t realize you were such an aficionado of Batman, James. That you had a Batman degree from Batman university.” While Winkler may actually be the victim of a scam, he’s certainly got the superhero’s growling voice down.

The actor also talked about the TikTok dances he does with his granddaughter.

The Batman, the most recent film about the dark knight, is currently streaming on HBO Max. The movie, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, unfortunately does not feature Winkler.