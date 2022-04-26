 Henry Winkler Insists He's the Next Batman on 'Corden' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next FKA Twigs Roams the London Streets in 'Which Way' Video
Home TV TV News

Henry Winkler Insists He’s the Next Batman on ‘Corden’

Actor also discussed his role on the third season of Barry

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Henry Winkler stopped by The Late Late Show to discuss the third season of Barry and told host James Corden that he had been cast as the next Batman. In the clip, Winkler insists he will be replacing Robert Pattinson as the caped hero and will star in a film alongside someone he calls “Batman’s little man, Dennis.”

When Corden says he thinks Winkler might be mistaken, pointing out that the supposed Batman logo on his back is actually two lizards holding vape pens, the actor replies, “I didn’t realize you were such an aficionado of Batman, James. That you had a Batman degree from Batman university.” While Winkler may actually be the victim of a scam, he’s certainly got the superhero’s growling voice down.

The actor also talked about the TikTok dances he does with his granddaughter.

The Batman, the most recent film about the dark knight, is currently streaming on HBO Max. The movie, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, unfortunately does not feature Winkler.

In This Article: Batman, Henry Winkler, Late-Night TV, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.