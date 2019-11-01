Watch Henry Cavill Hunt For Monsters in New Trailer For ‘The Witcher’

Netflix has dropped a trailer for upcoming fantasy series The Witcher, which stars Henry Cavill in the lead role as mythical being who seeks monsters. In the trailer for the adaptation of the fantasy book series-turned-popular video game, Cavill’s character Geralt of Rivia battles a variety of beings, from terrifying creatures to other humans.

In the clip, another character meets Geralt, noting, “You’re a mutant, created by magic, roaming the continent, hunting monsters, for a price.” She adds, “I thought you’d have fangs or horns or something.” Geralt replies, “I had them filed down.” The trailer also reveals many of the other characters, who need Geralt’s help to stop the spread of evil.

The show’s official summary reads, “Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.”

“What’s great about The Witcher is that it’s so much more than a fantasy,” showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said during Comic Con earlier this year. “Really it’s a story about a family. I would call it an addition to the books. We honor the books but we got to give the characters a little more breathing room.”

Cavill stars alongside Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Emma Appleton and Adam Levy. All eight episodes will debut on Netflix globally on December 20th.