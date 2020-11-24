‘Heaven’s Gate’ HBO Miniseries Explores ‘The Cult of Cults’

HBO Max has announced that Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults, a four-part documentary series, will premiere Thursday, December 3rd on the streaming platform.

The docuseries will provide a thorough examination of the infamous UFO cult, which began in 1975 after the disappearance of 20 people from a small town in Oregon. The cult’s members believed that, through following the teachings and practices of the cult, they could chemically and biologically transform their body into “a next-level alien,” as described in the trailer, before boarding a UFO and sailing off into the afterlife. Heaven’s Gate culminated in 1997 with the largest suicide event on American soil, in which the bodies of 39 members were discovered in a house in the San Diego suburbs, changing the face of New Age religion forever.

Following its launch on December 3rd, the first episode of Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults will be available to stream for free on HBOMax starting Friday, December 4th at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET.

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults was produced by CNN Original Studios and Campfire. Directed and executive produced by Clay Tweel, the docuseries was also executive produced by Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein and Shannon Riggs, Amy Entelis, and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Studios, with Chris Bannon, Eric Spiegelman, Peter Clowney, and Erik Diehn executive producing for Stitcher.