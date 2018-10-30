‘Heathers’ Episodes Again Pulled After Another Mass Shooting

For the third time this year, the Heathers TV series has been pulled from Paramount Network’s schedule due to a mass shooting.

The series, a reboot of the 1988 cult black comedy, was originally scheduled to air in March, but the premiere was postponed due to the Parkland school shooting. A rescheduled July premiere was again bumped in deference to the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

Paramount Network announced in June that they decided not to air Heathers at all – “The combination of a high school show with these very dark moments didn’t feel right,” Paramount Network president of production and development Keith Cox said at the time – before finally opting to broadcast the nine-episode series over the course of one week in October.

However, in the aftermath of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, Paramount Network again pulled the latest airing of Heathers: Sunday night’s two episodes, involving the series’ students partaking in active shooting training, didn’t air as scheduled, Deadline reports.

Sunday night’s episodes are still available on video-on-demand and the Paramount app.

The series’ initial 10-episode run underwent massive reshoots and edits to eliminate the season-ending plot line involving the high school getting blown up in an act of domestic terrorism; the first season’s final two episodes were reassembled into one episode, which will air as scheduled on Paramount Monday night.