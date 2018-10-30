Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Song You Need to Know: Steve Gunn, 'New Moon' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

‘Heathers’ Episodes Again Pulled After Another Mass Shooting

Two episodes involving active shooter training at high school withdrawn from schedule after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

For the third time this year, the 'Heathers' TV series has been pulled from Paramount Network's schedule due to a mass shooting.

Paramount Network

For the third time this year, the Heathers TV series has been pulled from Paramount Network’s schedule due to a mass shooting.

The series, a reboot of the 1988 cult black comedy, was originally scheduled to air in March, but the premiere was postponed due to the Parkland school shooting. A rescheduled July premiere was again bumped in deference to the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

Paramount Network announced in June that they decided not to air Heathers at all – “The combination of a high school show with these very dark moments didn’t feel right,” Paramount Network president of production and development Keith Cox said at the time – before finally opting to broadcast the nine-episode series over the course of one week in October.

However, in the aftermath of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, Paramount Network again pulled the latest airing of Heathers: Sunday night’s two episodes, involving the series’ students partaking in active shooting training, didn’t air as scheduled, Deadline reports.

Sunday night’s episodes are still available on video-on-demand and the Paramount app.

The series’ initial 10-episode run underwent massive reshoots and edits to eliminate the season-ending plot line involving the high school getting blown up in an act of domestic terrorism; the first season’s final two episodes were reassembled into one episode, which will air as scheduled on Paramount Monday night.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad