Women With Supernatural Powers Arrive in Victorian Era London in ‘The Nevers’ Trailer

HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming drama series, The Nevers, which will premiere with its first six episodes in April.

The show is set in London toward the end of the Victorian Era and centers around the arrival of the “Touched”: A group composed mostly of women, who suddenly take on a variety of supernatural and abnormal powers. Per a release, two women — Amalia True (played by Laura Donnelly) and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) — become “the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces — to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.”

The ensemble cast of The Nevers also features Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O’Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost, and Ben Chaplin.

The Nevers was created and executive-produced by Joss Whedon, although he stepped down from the series in November, citing exhaustion. Whedon was replaced by Philippa Goslett as the new showrunner and executive producer