HBO Picks Up ‘Watchmen’ Series From ‘Lost’ Co-Creator

HBO has ordered an adaptation of the beloved graphic novel Watchmen that will be written and executive produced by Damon Lindelof, Variety reports. Lindelof is known for his work on acclaimed TV series (Lost, The Leftovers) as well as blockbuster films (Star Trek Into Darkness).

As opposed to the divisive Zack Snyder-directed big screen adaptation in 2009, HBO said its Watchmen will “embrace the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.” The cast features Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson and more.

Lindelof is a longtime admirer of Watchmen, as evidenced by a multi-page letter posted to his Instagram in May that attempted to explain his project to distrustful fans. Lindelof said that he had turned down multiple offers to do a Watchmen-based projected in the past, because “[creator] Alan Moore has been consistently explicit in stating that Watchmen was written for a very specific medium and that medium is comics, comics that would be ruined should they be translated into moving images.”

But now Lindelof has changed his mind: “I am compelled despite the inevitable pushback,” he wrote. Lindelof assured readers that he is not making a sequel; instead, he hopes to concoct a “remixed” story that will “vibrate with the seismic unpredictability of its own tectonic plates.” “Some of the characters will be unknown,” he added. “New faces. New masks to cover them.”

Lindelof also attempted to endear himself to any detractors with some smooth self-deprecation — the writer referred to himself as “the unscrupulous bastard currently defiling something that you love.” HBO, which faces the loss of Game of Thrones next year, will air Watchmen in 2019.