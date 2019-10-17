Holly Gibney is Back in the New Trailer for Stephen King’s ‘The Outsider’

Stephen King continues to lord over the adaptation game with The Outsider, premiering January 12th on HBO. The series is based on King’s 2018 novel of the same name, which details an impossible murder: How can an alleged killer be in two places at once?

A new trailer for the series dropped Thursday, and it features most, if not all, of the main characters in the sci-fi crime novel. Teacher/Little League coach Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) is accused of brutally murdering a neighborhood boy — there’s even witnesses to the act — but he was also seen outside town, on camera, at the same time the murder took place.

Police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) is left with a mess on his hands after he arrests Maitland in the middle of a Little League game. The mystery leads Anderson deeper and deeper into a case that goes any which way but expected.

The Outsider also features King fan favorite Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo) of Mr. Mercedes fame, although she is played by a different actress than in the TV series, which premiered in 2017. That show featured Justine Lupe as the once-shy private investigator. Gibney will also return in King’s next series of novellas, If It Bleeds, slated for spring 2020.

According to Deadline, The Outsider will also feature House of Cards’ Derek Cecil and Jamestown’s Max Beesley. It’s produced by The Night Of co-creator/executive producer Richard Price, director-producer Jack Bender (Mr. Mercedes) Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films and Temple Hill Entertainment.

The Outsider follows the next season of the King-inspired Hulu series Castle Rock, which will feature a younger version of Annie Wilkes, the terrifying nurse from Misery, played by Lizzy Caplan. Even more adaptations are rolling out across all screens in the coming months and year.

“I’m 71 years old,” King previously told Rolling Stone, “and a lot of people my age are forgotten and I’ve had this late season burst of success. It’s very gratifying.”